With a new school year commencing Aug. 2, Yuma School District One is hosting events aimed to help incoming kindergarteners and sixth graders feel prepared and confident as they approach their next educational milestones.
Hosted across the district Tuesday through Thursday of this week, “Blast Off to Kinder” will familiarize registered kindergarteners with their new school, classroom and daily routines, while “Sixth Grade Bridge” aims to quell anxieties surrounding the transition from elementary to middle school by introducing students to their new campus’ layout and class schedules ahead of the big day.
“Each camp is designed to establish essential academic skills, help students reconnect with classmates, build positive new friendships and meet a few of their teachers while also learning the layout of their campus,” said Woodard Junior High School principal Daniel Acosta.
The goal of each event, according to Sunrise Elementary School principal Suzzette Whelchel, is “to get students excited about school, along with preparing them for this new educational adventure.”
Event details vary by campus, the district said; for specific information, families are encouraged to contact their respective school.