The Yuma School District One governing board convenes Monday at 5:30 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting, which will stream virtually via YouTube Live at www.youtube.com/yumaschooldistrict1.
Monday’s meeting is scheduled to include presentations on the district’s enrollment and financial trends, energy savings performance and transportation operations. The board is also slated to approve a new director of operations and 301 performance plan for 2021-2022, as well as provide an update on future board meeting attendance and mask requirements.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Monday.
Meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St.