C.W. McGraw Elementary School wouldn’t allow COVID-19 to put a damper on Christmas cheer this holiday season. To individuals who were isolated from loved ones due to the ongoing pandemic, Christmas cheer was delivered in the form of homemade greeting cards intended to make spirits bright.
Launched by McGraw’s student council in November, the inaugural “Bring Cheer Campaign” aimed to collect 2,000 homemade cards for residents of local assisted living homes and shelters. Enlisting the help and creativity of students across Yuma School District One, 1,921 cards were collected in time for the district’s three-week winter break.
According to the district, students’ outpouring of support placed cards in the hands of individuals in all sorts of places during the break: Crossroads Mission, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma Proving Ground, Yuma Fire Department, Yuma Police Department, Yuma County Sheriff’s Department, the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Tucson, Haven of Yuma and Haven Health: Sandpointe, Emerald Springs Senior Living, Beehive Homes of Yuma, River’s Edge Assisted Living and Kindred Homes.
“We truly came together as one district this holiday season and made a lasting impact on our community and with our students,” said Mark De Young, McGraw’s student council advisor. “We are the example to our students that every simple action can culminate in creating a greater movement, and I am proud to be part of this great family of educators.”
In a December interview with the Yuma Sun, De Young indicated that McGraw has hopes to revive the campaign next year in partnership with other Yuma County school districts.