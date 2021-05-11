Yuma School District One students will continue masking through the end of the school year, which concludes in just two weeks; but come August, students may be able to return to school unmasked, depending on the trajectory of COVID-19.
Currently in effect at all district sites, the governing board-adopted Return to Learning COVID-19 Mitigation Plan requires students wear a face covering at all times while at school, unless the environment – whether it be a classroom or playground – affords adequate distancing, in which case students may take a “mask break.”
These guidelines will remain in effect through the end of the school day on May 25, Superintendent James Sheldahl said, with a “phased and monitored relaxation” of mask protocols to follow.
Unanimously approved by the district governing board in its Monday meeting, the new approach will better enable the district to monitor school-level data trends and gradually relax the requirement in attempts of reducing “the likelihood of a spike in cases resulting in moving back into a mask requirement,” Sheldahl said.
The district has seen positive COVID-19 cases in schools each week, according to Sheldahl, but owing to “layered mitigation practices” including masking, case counts have been minimal and promptly addressed by the district.
Given the smaller class sizes anticipated for summer school versus those seen during the regular school year, masking in the classroom and on the playground will be optional for District One students attending summer school, which spans May 26 through June 24. Masks will still be required in any congregate areas and on school buses.
Social distancing “to the extent feasible” as well as thorough cleaning of facilities, frequent handwashing and urging parents to keep their children at home when exhibiting symptoms of sickness will remain in effect as well.
According to Sheldahl, the district anticipates schools’ COVID-19 cases will remain low throughout the summer session, given the moderate community transmission of the virus and the increase in individuals taking the vaccine locally. Should these factors remain in play, administration plans to modify the mitigation plan to continue the optional mask use into the new school year.
“In the event of a significant increase (in) positive cases, the district maintains the authority to reinstate a mask requirement at a given school or district-wide,” Sheldahl said, noting the Yuma County Public Health Services District has been consulted in the decision-making and supports the approach.
Sheldahl noted that the new guidance is specific to district students; the governing board is discussing modifying mitigation protocols for teachers and staff as well and will communicate its updated guidance for those groups when a decision has been reached.
“District One appreciates the support and patience of our parents and the Yuma community during this challenging time,” Sheldahl said. “We respect parents’ desire and right to make decisions on their child’s behalf. We strongly encourage all members of the Yuma community to take appropriate precautions to keep themselves and their fellow Yumans safe and to get vaccinated at their earliest opportunity.”
The Return to Learning Mitigation Plan can be found online at www.yuma.org/Return-to-Learning.