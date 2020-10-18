Yuma School District One third- through eighth-graders surpassed administration’s expectations in the Galileo benchmark pre-test administered at the start of the school year, defying the odds believed to be stacked against them with the multi-month gap in in-class instruction time owed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Duane Sheppard, who gave a presentation on the benchmarks during the district’s governing board meeting Tuesday, students fared rather well and, in some cases, achieved a higher score on this year’s pre-test than in 2019.
“The big question that we all had going into this year was, ‘Let’s explore and compare last year’s benchmark assessment pre-test to this year’s,’ because last year at this point we were still in a normal year,” Sheppard said. “Kids were attending school (in person) five days a week, they were going full-day.”
Galileo benchmark assessments are administered thrice each year – as a pre-test at the start of the school year, at the end of the fall semester in December and at the end of the school year in May. The assessments test students’ proficiency in math, science and English language arts (ELA), as mandated by state and federal governments.
According to Sheppard, this year’s pre-test looked a bit different as District One heralded the first two months of the school year in a remote learning format and, by default, took the pre-test entirely online and off-site. Middle school students completed the assessment in August and, “in general” majority of the district’s elementary level teachers administered the test in September.
“This was a very, very different environment for testing that we’ve never had to use before,” said Sheppard. “The kids are used to using the computers on the test, so that online part was fine – it was being at home (and) being in a different environment.”
In the realm of ELA, in which reading, writing and language skills are put to the test, the district saw a 1.5% decrease in this year’s overall score, while third grade’s performance was equal to last year’s.
“Our big chore was to figure out, what does a 1.5 decrease in score equate to as far as months of learning?” said Sheppard. “We know how Galileo works, we know what their daily expectation of growth is, so we calculated that instructional loss to be about two-and-a-half months. While we were expecting that, what we didn’t see was the six-month loss – you might have heard in a lot of the literature and the research that’s being done, school districts are saying, ‘We’ve lost a half-year of learning.’ We haven’t lost a half-year of learning, and that’s great to know about District One.”
Another factor to take into consideration with the district’s ELA score is the fact that many District One students come from Spanish-speaking households.
“In a highly bilingual district, we have kids who are still obtaining two languages...and so our reading scores might not be where we want them to be,” Sheppard said.
In math, this year’s third-, fourth-, fifth- and eighth-graders outperformed last year’s, bringing a 1.5% increase to the district’s overall score.
“We’re just tickled by that one,” Sheppard said. “That gives us a good sign of maybe some good curriculum, maybe some things that are just really well-instilled in kids as we go through our Eureka Math (and) our Zearn digital content.”
While higher than last year’s, Sheppard noted that third and fifth grades’ scores are scaled on a “developmental level” and are on track to reaching proficiency by the end of the year.
As for sixth and seventh, which scored lower this year – sixth grade with an 11-point difference and seventh grade with a 9-point difference – Sheppard said those students lost about a month and a half of instruction time during school closures.
“I know our teachers are working hard to put in that learning that maybe didn’t occur last spring and they’re helping kids catch up,” he said.
For science, all grade levels increased their scores, with the exception of fourth grade, which experienced an 11-point drop. However, Sheppard noted, they are on track for meeting proficiency.
“(Overall) they performed at an increase of about 0.5% better than last year,” said Sheppard. “I’m all about increases over last year. There’s some really good news coming out of the science area.”
Assessing science scores, according to Sheppard, will be “interesting” this year, as the district has eased away from its past science assessment, AIMS (Arizona’s Instrument to Measure Standards), and is introducing the AzSCI assessment to fifth and eighth grades, while the remaining grades will continue with Galileo.
The next round of assessments, slated for December, will be administered in a hybrid environment, Sheppard said – implying that, just as with the pre-test, the testing parameters will be “a bit different.” Based on the pre-test results, though, there seems to be little reason to worry.
“Based on (the) Galileo pre-test, District One students didn’t experience the expected academic gap and slide,” said Sheppard. “District One students are resilient and they’re strong. If you think about our students and you think about the endurance and the perseverance (in light of) what our kids deal with every day in a high-poverty district, that really shouldn’t surprise us – their resilience is great. I’m really pleased and thankful for over 8,000 kids who persevere with us every day and are taking this in stride.”
Sheppard credits the district’s teachers for fusing relationships and academics as one contributor for the results.
“Our teachers continue to work diligently on hybrid/remote teaching,” Sheppard said. “A big round of applause to our teachers who come to school every day, who work so hard to help our kids learn in a very, very different environment that most of them were not trained in. For them to come this far and to do this well on what we’re looking at in our academics, I’m just really pleased.”
He also gave a “shout-out” to students for their hard work and resilience.
“Can you imagine being a student who, up until two weeks ago, was coming to school on a computer at home and learning in a very different way that we all had question marks about?” said Sheppard. “Our students, being resilient and being strong, they’re hanging in there. Hats off to our students.”
Aside from students and their teachers, Sheppard pointed out, parents are also responsible for the district’s pre-test success, having stood by their district while it navigated (and continues to navigate) a “very different” way of teaching and pitched in to do their part. Parents are a vital piece of the triune partnership between teachers, students and families, he said.
“Keep going, keep hanging in there – your kids are learning,” Sheppard said. “And look at what the partnership is bringing to us in a very different world right now,” Sheppard said. “Our academics didn’t slide as nearly as we were told to expect. There is no gloom and doom story here.”
Sheppard’s presentation on the Galileo benchmark pre-test assessment is viewable beginning at the 19:45 mark in the district’s YouTube Live video “Monthly Governing Board Meeting 10/13/20,” accessible at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1.