After a process devoid of political bickering, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted new boundary maps for supervisor and community college districts.
The supervisors tasked a Redistricting Advisory Commission with redrawing county supervisor and Arizona Western College district boundaries following the decennial census. On Monday, the commission presented the recommended maps.
With a July deadline for adopting the final maps, Chairman Tony Reyes questioned why they had been brought forward for adoption so early.
Elections Director Tiffany Anderson and consultant Doug Johnson, president of the National Demographics Corp., explained that the process had gone surprisingly smooth.
Johnson noted that sometimes the redistricting process can get controversial so the process period and deadlines are long in case they’re needed to reach agreement.
Reyes previously commended the commission for keeping politics out of the process. Commissioner Russell McCloud agreed that the “bipartisan effort … worked very, very well.”
Alicia Zermeno, commission chair, also reported a “very smooth process.” She noted that the process was very “contentious” when she served on the redistricting commission 10 years ago.
“There have been differences of opinion, but in the end everyone did agree it was the best thing for the county to move those lines, just slight deviations,” Zermeno explained.
The supervisors also held a hearing on Monday to give the public a final opportunity to give feedback. No speakers asked to address the issue.
Anderson noted that if the supervisors were dissatisfied with the maps as recommended, they would go back to the commission to discuss those concerns. Reyes pointed out that the only concern was that the districts were undercounted in the census. However, none of the supervisors had concerns with the maps themselves.
In the final vote, the supervisors made an effort to show bipartisan support. Jonathan Lines, a Republican, made the motion to approve the maps as recommended. Lynne Pancrazi, a Democrat, seconded the motion.
The maps were approved with a 5-0 vote.
In May, the supervisors tasked the commission with redrawing the district boundaries. With the consultant’s help, the commission presented several maps to solicit feedback from the public in a series of public hearings.
Based on the feedback, the commission developed and narrowed down the maps for recommendation to the supervisors.
Johnson explained that the process, according to federal law, required a goal of equal population in each district, compliance with the Federal Voting Rights Act, and no racial gerrymandering.
Each of the five supervisor districts must contain about 40,776 people. Each of the three college districts must contain about 67,960 people.
The commissioners strived to keep the core base in each district the same as much as they could. The majority of the supervisor districts were only slightly redrawn to bring them closer to balance.
However, Orange Grove, a small residential neighborhood, including Cinco de Mayo and a couple of other small streets, and Cocopah Casino were moved from District 4 into District 1.
Reyes previously said that he had no problem with moving Orange Grove from his district to Porchas’ district. “I like that one a lot. It’s not a reflection of the Orange Grove area, just a reflection of how much he wants it,” Reyes said, pointing to Porchas.
The AWC districts required minimal changes. The only change needed was to move a precinct from Districts 4 to 5. Districts 3, 4 and 5 are in Yuma County, and Districts 1 and 2 are in La Paz County.
To view the interactive maps or for more information on the process, go to www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/redistricting.