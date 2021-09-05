As the pandemic continues to provide challenges for schools in maintaining in-person learning and student safety, Yuma School District One has taken another step in protecting its students.
District One’s Health Services Team has welcomed 10 new members to their existing team of health assistants and registered nurses. The district reports that the additional staff completes the team of 32 employees who provide health services to all students at 18 District One schools.
The staff additions are a result of the ESSER III funds received from the Arizona Department of Education through the American Rescue Plan Act to support recovery needs in response to COVID-19. According to a press release from the district, the Health Service Team provides regular essential services to students such as injury care and medicine administration. But responsibilities have increased to meet the demands of COVID-related care, which include testing, contact tracing, and reporting.
COVID-related care, however, has been supported through a partnership with the Yuma County Public Health Services District. The Health Services Team, for example, has been able to offer free, rapid COVID-19 tests to students and staff, administering more than 700 tests in August alone. These efforts have also ensured the tests’ accessibility: the team offers drive-up testing at multiple District One schools throughout Yuma.
In addition to the Health Services Team’s help, District One has been closely tracking the virus. The district has highly recommended the use of masks, replaced water fountains with water bottle refill stations and continually updates numbers with a case tracker dashboard online. Programs and sports have resumed with mitigation protocols in place.
In an interview with the Yuma Sun, Superintendent James Sheldahl said he feels the district is at a good middle ground as teachers assist with contact tracing. With thresholds per following cases in each classroom and employees trained in FERPA which ensures privacy protection for students, Sheldahl explained that faculty, staff, parents and students will be properly informed.
“We’ve made it a point to stay in touch with our parents and learn along the way,” he said.
He shared the example of a parent who called saying that she had seen a lot of numbers in her school but that she hadn’t heard anything from the school. Sheldahl explained that when this occurs, it is because a student hasn’t been affected.
“Over the summer, community spread [numbers] were looking good and we were so hopeful,” he added. While teachers and kids have been disappointed with the pandemic’s recent setbacks, he concluded that, “We’re still optimistic that we’re going to get over this bump.”
