Yuma School District One plans to make a special request come election season. During its regular June meeting, the governing board voted to seek voter authorization for an election on Nov. 8 to purchase and/or lease one or more parcels of land for a future school within District One boundaries.
Superintendent James Sheldahl explained that school districts in Arizona require voter approval in order to sell or acquire property. The governing board’s decision allows the district to seek that approval. Sheldahl went on to cite growth in the Foothills as a reason for the district’s interest in a new school.
“... We’ve got some schools out there where the open enrollment has been closed even before school starts because we know they’re at capacity,” he said. “And also given the information that we received from the City of Yuma about zoning changes and approved subdivisions that are going up now and on the horizon, we believe that we’re in a position where it’s prudent for us to request that permission from our voters in November.”
CFO Denis Ponder read a resolution for the request detailing specifics on how the election is to be carried out as required by law. These details included authorization for expenditures to order notice, hold and administer the election, the distribution of information pamphlets and timing specifics.
Pending voter approval in November, the board also granted authority to Sheldahl to pursue land and engage in negotiation, contracts and discussion for the purpose of acquiring land.
Sheldahl noted that this would not actually grant him to act alone and enter a contract for land. Instead, the decision to take the action of entering a contract would still be made by the board.
