With concerns about TikTok and other social media challenges encouraging youth across the nation to engage in injurious behaviors earlier this school year, members of the Yuma School District One learning community find it important to encourage digital safety and responsibility.
Because of this, District One announced that middle school administrators, school resource officers (SROs) and student councils have partnered up to launch a six-week Digital Citizenship campaign to raise awareness on the ever-changing dangers and consequences of the misuse of online platforms. In addition to the campaign’s educational mission, it aims to spark meaningful conversation among students and parents.
District One’s press release explained that the prevalence of social media and the internet in teenagers’ daily lives make digital citizenship and safety very important.
“When used responsibly, these (social media and online platforms) can be great tools for communication, productivity and creativity,” District One’s statement read. “Unfortunately, responsible use is not always the case, and often the consequences of misuse are far greater than students realize.”
As part of the campaign to inform, the student councils at each of District One’s five middle schools have created a short video presentation on a topic related to digital citizenship. Each week, all of District One’s middle schoolers will watch the presentations and hold in-class discussions. Parents will also be receiving a link to the presentation so that they can further discuss the topics at home with their children.
The weekly topics include the following:
- Week one: Ron Watson Middle School’s student council will present on digital footprints and how what you post stays online
- Week two: Fourth Avenue Junior High School’s student council will present on catfishing and online chatting
- Week three: Castle Dome Middle School’s student council will present on good use and positive examples
- Week four: Gila Vista Junior High School’s student council will present on online threats and consequences
- Week five: Woodard Junior High School will present on internet offenses–particularly on filming and posting inappropriate content.
- Week six: District One will be hosting a one-hour virtual parent meeting on Wednesday, April 13 at 5 p.m. Per the district, parents will be able to hear from experts, ask questions and gain insight into current online trends.
By the end of the campaign, District One hopes that students and parents will be more aware of current online trends, dangers and possible long-term consequences.
“By working together as parents and educators, we can help students navigate the online environment in a safe and positive way,” the district wrote.
AIl student council videos are available on District One’s YouTube Channel. To sign up for the virtual parent meeting on April 13, visit https://bit.ly/37RvkO0.
