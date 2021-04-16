The Yuma School District One governing board convened Monday for its April meeting, viewable on the district YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1.
UPDATED ATTENDANCE MAPS
District One attendance boundaries are now consistent across all platforms.
Adjustments were last made to the boundaries in 2019, when the district opened Dorothy Hall Elementary School at 5777 E. 45th Pl. According to Superintendent James Sheldahl, a recent audit identified discrepancies between the interactive Google map on the district’s website and the map used by the transportation department and individual schools, which have since been amended.
“They’re all the same now; everything matches,” Sheldahl said.
Sheldahl clarified that the boundaries themselves have not been modified; only the maps have changed in order to “accurately reflect” the boundaries.
Attendance boundaries for all elementary and middle schools can be found at www.yuma.org/Our_Schools.
ENROLLMENT TRENDS
Deficits continue in district enrollment, according to its 140th day assessment. The March 23 count showed enrollment was down 4.69% compared to last year’s 140-day count.
According to Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela, the administrative office has run a weekly enrollment report since March 12 to track withdrawals and new enrollment. Since the reports went into effect, the district has seen an increase in 142 students.
The next enrollment count will take place on April 27, the district’s 160th day of school.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
To date, the district has expended 59.5% of its maintenance and operations funds and 75% of its capital funds. Final budget revisions for the current fiscal year are slated to be presented in the governing board’s May meeting, along with updates on the student nutrition department’s operations and the administrative team’s recruitment process for new teachers.
Detailed monthly and annual financial reports can be found on the district’s business and finance department webpage, www.yuma.org/Business_and_Finance_Department.
HIGH FIVE AWARDS
The district’s High FIVE (Fantastic, Incredible, Valuable Employees) program commends employees for their professionalism, positive attitude, district pride and going “above and beyond” in their day-to-day roles and responsibilities on a monthly basis.
For March, nominations submitted by fellow employees highlighted Mayra Gutierrez, paraprofessional at G.W. Carver Elementary School; Maria Godoy, paraprofessional at Alice Byrne Elementary School; Marsha Gomez, teacher at Mary A. Otondo Elementary School; Jose Arellano, custodian at Sunrise Elementary School; and Fran Kauai, office technician at Dorothy Hall Elementary School.
More information on the program and submitting a nomination can be found at www.yuma.org/High_Five.