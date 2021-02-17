Yuma School District One’s mid-year testing scores suggest that while students are progressing in their learning, they are not immune to the academic side effects of COVID-19.
In a presentation during the district governing board’s Monday meeting, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Duane Sheppard shared that students’ Galileo assessments in English language arts (ELA) and math revealed incremental growth in those subjects – an outcome he said he is pleased with, as students took the assessments at home in a remote learning environment rather than in a teacher-led classroom setting.
“Is it great? Absolutely not,” Sheppard said. “Are kids on track where we need them to be? Not yet. I don’t want to paint a false picture of that, but we do see that kids are progressing. We also don’t think there is...a whole year (of learning) lost here; I just don’t think that’s true. We have a lot of learning coming up still, we’re going to get kids back to school, it looks like, coming up, and I’m looking forward to what’s on the horizon.”
In terms of science, Sheppard said a new assessment is being implemented in Arizona next year, so the district has been working “with new science standards on a new test in Galileo, and our kids actually did quite well.”
“We were quite pleased with how they progressed and the standards that they’re learning,” he said. “I’m glad our kids are showing that progress.”
While Sheppard traditionally delivers a presentation comparing and contrasting the current academic year’s testing benchmarks with those of the previous year’s, those results are not being released for public inspection at this time at the request of district principals.
“When we do Galileo, everybody’s taking this test; it’s very stressful,” Sheppard said. “We’re in a very different year and our teachers asked the principals, ‘Would you please not post the scores right now? Because it puts an added burden on us.’ We’re growing, we’re just not where we would normally be in a normal year – that’s as honest and transparent as we can be.”
While smaller strides in academic achievement are the “current reality,” Sheppard noted that students are making strides in other areas.
“We constantly hear stories of sibling collaboration and sibling instruction – kids of the same family helping each other out, working on their problems,” he said. “We know of older kids who are helping younger kids out at home; we heard one story where the older child is actually not doing their own work because they’re helping the younger children too much. We know that some students are flourishing in this new environment. We’ve heard that repeatedly: ‘This environment, doing this virtually, has really been a good thing for my child.’”
In the exceptional student services (ESS) realm, administration has been informed that students are “conquering” their individualized education plan (IEP) goals.
“I love that word – conquering,” said Sheppard. “They’re being successful.”
Preschoolers are “having some wonderful experiences online as well,” Sheppard noted, as District One’s population of three- and four-year-olds have had some very productive one-on-one sessions with their teachers and paraprofessionals virtually.
“Through all of these different things that we have in our learning, we have families that are being empowered to teach, to collaborate, to communicate and two of those words – collaborate and communicate – are part of the 21st century skills that our employers would like to have from our students,” Sheppard said.
Sheppard referred to an essay posted to the blog of former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education Diane Ravitch that sums up “where kids are and how they are learning and how our perspective might need to be a little different this year.”
“The time was not lost, it was invested in surviving a historic period of time in their lives – in our lives,” wrote Teresa Thayers Snyder, former superintendent of Voorheesville Central School District in New York. “The children do not need to be fixed. They are not broken. They need to be heard. They need to be given as many tools as we can provide to nurture resilience and help them adjust to a post-pandemic world.”
According to Sheppard, the district is focusing on students’ needs in their current learning environment, knowing there will be opportunities down the road to take a more rigorous approach to learning when they’re back in a more stable and familiar context.
“We’ll refrain from ‘fixing’ kids,” Sheppard said. “Our students are missing each other, they’re missing their peers, their teachers. As always our teachers will pay attention to the needs of students and accelerate their learning. There are going to be lots of opportunities to determine where kids are when we have to look at every single student individually and determine an individual path – what does this child need and what does this child need in our district? Remember that sometimes we have to go slow so that we can go together and so that we can run at the end of all this.”
With employees’ opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and the “rapidly declining” rate of positive cases in Yuma County, “we can now look toward coming back better, stronger and empowered,” Sheppard said. In the meantime, teachers will “keep a strong social/emotional emphasis” and continue to maintain an open line of communication with parents.
“That’s what we’ve asked them to do,” he said. “When your kids come on (Zoom or Google Classroom), we need you to look at all of those kids and ask, ‘Do they look good, do they look healthy?’ Because that’s what needs to determine how you move forward in your classes. We need to continue to listen to the stories from children, and once they get back (to in-class learning), we’ll need to give them some opportunities for creative expression to give them that venting or that release or that opportunity to let us know how they’re feeling.”
In a traditional academic year, District One administers Galileo benchmark assessments on three occasions: as a pre-test at the start of the year, a mid-year assessment at the end of the fall semester in December and a year-end assessment near the conclusion of the academic year in May. With the pre-test and mid-year assessment both administered in a remote learning environment, the district is hoping to be granted a reprieve from testing for the remainder of the year on the state and federal levels.
“Coming back (to in-class learning) is going to be the toughest part,” said board member Karen Griffin. “Leaving was hard, and we all saw through that process (that) we adapted. I would hate to see us – not just ‘us’ as a district but statewide, public schools – say that they have to come back and immediately get into another testing round. I really hope in my heart of hearts that we don’t have to test again this year. It isn’t productive, it isn’t something that our kids need right now. Our teachers don’t need that stress of testing again.”
Sheppard said he is inclined to believe District One is one of many public school districts who feel this way, and is looking toward the United States’ incoming director of education – likely nominee Miguel Cardona, pending Senate confirmation – for direction.
“At the federal level, we’re trying to figure out where our new secretary of education is going to end up on the testing issue, because as soon as he’s confirmed he has to make that decision about whether he’s going to approve waivers for this nation regarding testing,” Sheppard said. “If it starts there then it will potentially trickle down to the state level, which then could give us some relief there. I would love for that order to come down and say, ‘You’re excused (from testing).’ I think that would just take off the burden of so many things and we could just focus on our kids for the remainder of the year.”
Overall, Sheppard’s hope is that this experience will serve to reshape the way the district’s learning community thinks of resiliency, enabling a spirit of empowerment as students continue to learn and grow through this era.
“A lot of times we think about resiliency as, ‘We just bounce back,’” Sheppard said. “I want to think about resiliency as not only do we bounce back, but we bounce back and we move forward and we become empowered by who we are; we want kids to feel empowered by who they are. We want them to take ownership for their learning. That would be the full version of resiliency.”