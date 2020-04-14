Streamed via Facebook Live to practice social distancing, the governing board of Yuma School District One convened for its regular monthly meeting Monday evening.
“In light of Governor Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman’s recent decision to extend school closures through the remainder of the school year, your school board wishes to convey our strong support to our district personnel in continuing their outstanding efforts in providing virtual and take-home learning to the students of District One,” President Barbara Foote read from a letter written to District One staff on behalf of the board.
Foote also expressed the board’s thanks to the district’s child nutrition department for continuing to provide grab-and-go meals to the students residing in the District One attendance area.
“We are living in a time of uncharted waters, and we will get through this,” Foote read. “I will leave you with this thought: There are no great people in this world, only great challenges which ordinary people rise to meet.”
ENROLLMENT REPORT
According to Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela, the district’s 140th day enrollment report showed an increase in 25 students compared to last fiscal year’s report at this time.
“During this time we will continue to report the total number of enrolled students based on the information that we have in our Synergy system,” Valenzuela said.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
The district continues to “trend well” financially, according to Valenzuela. As of March 31, 63% of the district’s maintenance and operations budget and 85% of the district’s capital budget have been expended.
FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
The board’s next meeting, slated for May 11 at 5:30 p.m., is anticipated to be broadcast similarly to Monday’s.
An update on district grading and the budget for the upcoming fiscal year as well as how COVID-19 relief funds may apply to District One are anticipated agenda items for the May meeting.
“By the May meeting I would think that we would be ready to give some information in an information item on how that’s playing out, what the final report card’s going to look like and things like that,” said Superintendent James Sheldahl. “It’s a large topic of conversation.”
***
Monday’s meeting is available to view on the district’s Facebook page, @YumaDistrict1, and will be accessible at yuma.org by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.