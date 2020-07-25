To ensure social distancing, the Yuma School District One governing board once again streamed its regular monthly meeting via Facebook Live July 15. Among the topics discussed were grant funding and FEMA funding.
GRANT FUNDING
G.W. Carver Elementary and Gila Vista Junior High Schools were awarded competitive grants from 21st Century to “underwrite” additional costs to before- and after-school programming.
According to Superintendent James Sheldahl, this makes nine District One schools that provide 21st Century programs.
“It really offers a lot of opportunities for our kids,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to being able to implement those at those two schools.”
Another grant totaling $14,700 from the Arizona Food Bank Network has given support to the district’s summer food program.
SEEKING FEMA FUNDING
Due to COVID-19, Arizona schools are eligible to apply for grant funding through both the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Arizona Department of Family and Military Affairs. As one of the application requirements is governing board approval of the individual authorized to write for the grants, the board delegated Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela as the designated applicant agent.
Wednesday’s meeting is viewable at facebook.com/YumaDistrict1 and yuma.org. The board’s next regular meeting is slated for Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m.