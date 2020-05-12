Streamed via Facebook Live to adhere to social distancing directives, the governing board of Yuma School District One convened Monday evening for its regular monthly meeting following a public hearing on revisions to the budget for the current academic year.
BUDGET REVISIONS
The district’s budget for the 2019-2020 school year has been revised to reflect the most recent reports provided by the Arizona Department of Education for the district’s average daily membership (ADM), which has increased since the December 2019 budget revision.
According to Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela, this adjustment produced an increased funding capacity of $135,623 in the district’s maintenance and operation budget, and $1,103 in the district’s capital budget.
This additional funding, according to Valenzuela, will be carried into next fiscal year.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Valenzuela, as of April 30, the district has expended 69% of its budgeted maintenance and operation funds and 85% of its capital funds.
GOOGLE CLASSROOM REPORT
According to Director of Learning Services Lurinda Ward, over 11,300 Google Meets (a real-time virtual meeting feature of Google) have taken place within the district since school closures, averaging just under 600 per school.
These meetings have had a total of 68,301 participants, averaging 35,948 per school — a “significant success” for the district, according to Ward.
The district has hosted 53 virtual professional development sessions in the last nine weeks, as well as 276 virtual collaborative team meetings between March 30 and May 8.
STUDENT WORK EVALUATION
During the month of May, the district will collect, record and give feedback on students’ work for the fourth quarter.
“When we give students feedback on their work, that supports their intrinsic learning and their motivation — that’s the part that lives on forever with kids,” said Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Duane Sheppard.
In doing so, the district has elected to remove any “punitive accountability,” meaning students will not be punished for struggling with understanding, completing and/or retaining their work during school closures.
“We didn’t want that to be on the table, (because) there’s too many factors that go when all of a sudden on Friday you were in school and Monday you’re no longer there,” Sheppard said.
According to Sheppard, these factors include stress induced by the COVID-19 pandemic; equity of resources such as internet access and parental support; the impact of language differences, race and economic status on academic performance during remote learning; and teachers’ preparedness to teach in a virtual setting.
With these issues and additional research findings taken into consideration, students’ report cards for the fourth quarter will be marked in one of two ways: “P,” indicating that the student has engaged in his or her learning opportunities, or “I,” indicating that the student demonstrated little or no engagement in learning opportunities and should seek opportunities for summer learning. Information on summer learning opportunities will be communicated by the district at a later date.
Fourth quarter report cards will be sent to parents and guardians later this week.
The district is currently exploring questions such as whether students who earned an “I” will be able to complete their work to receive a “P,” how to help students make up the 10 weeks of learning they may have missed due to one or multiple of the aforementioned factors and what grading will look like in the event that the district returns to a remote learning environment in the upcoming school year, as well as assessing any gaps that need to be filled.
“One thing we’re committed to is, if we do have to return to a remote situation next year, that we’re better at it than we are now,” said Superintendent James Sheldahl.
ASBA POLITICAL AGENDA
Each year, the Arizona School Board Association (ASBA) releases its recommendations for the political agenda for the upcoming year, focusing on key categories for political action such as the adequate and equitable funding of district schools to at least a national median per pupil, the preserving and strengthening of local control, the improvement of student outcomes and the requirement of public accountability for taxpayer dollars spent on education.
According to Sheldahl, there are “several critical action bulletin points” relating to the state constitution that need to be considered within these categories.
“There are a number of areas where it’s not a stretch to say that our state is not compliant with the Arizona Constitution when it comes to K through 12 education,” he said. “Especially in the adequate funding, especially in the accountability of taxpayer dollars and the idea that the Arizona Constitution requires a general and uniform public school system, my recommendation would be that we certainly include any of the action items that seek to uphold the state constitution. Under improving outcomes for all students, I would recommend that we continue to push forward a research-based reform (for) English language learners.”
The subject of local control is also of importance, he said.
“Board members who have been board members for a while have seen the amount of legislative action over the years that has reduced the amount of control that elected school boards have, relative to the way school districts run, (and) have been taken out of your hands,” Sheldahl said. “If they could put that back to the people, the local people of the community, I think it’s something worth pursuing.”
RETIREE RECOGNITION
Fifteen retirees were recognized by the governing board for their work within and dedication to District One. As a gift, David Alka, Maria Carbajal, Chris Clayton, Sara Crittenden, Lyanne German, Jan Jackson, Michelle Hinkle, Marta Illof, Robyn Nelson, Tom Neuman, David Perez, Serafin Perez, Randall Sullivan, Cheryl Tew and Jose Villa will receive an engraved clock commemorating their retirement from the district.
Monday’s meeting is available to view on the district’s Facebook page, @YumaDistrict1, and will be accessible at yuma.org by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.