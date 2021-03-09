The Yuma School District One governing board convened Monday for its March meeting following the district’s return to in-person instruction, in which nearly 70% of the district student population occupied their desks for the first time since Nov. 20.
Although classrooms are reopened, the governing board will continue to host its meetings via livestream for the foreseeable future, Superintendent James Sheldahl said, noting that the board has received some inquiries as to when the board room inside the district’s administrative office at 450 W. Sixth St. may resume in-person attendance as well positive feedback regarding the broadcasting of meetings via YouTube Live.
Paired with the social distancing practices that remain in effect district-wide, Sheldahl explained that the cords and equipment required to broadcast the meetings cause a large disruption to the layout of the board room and eliminate most of the available seating.
“It’s not that we aren’t wanting to welcome people back — we love the energy of a full board room,” Sheldahl said. “As it is right now, adhering to the old Victorian principle, ‘The greatest good for the greatest number,’ by continuing to livestream our meetings...is the best option.”
Along with future live streamed meetings, Monday’s meeting can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1.
AIR QUALITY IMPROVEMENTS
The district is in the process of procuring a needlepoint bipolar ionization system through a job order contract with Midstate Energy, LLC. Targeted toward improving indoor air quality, the technology will be installed over a three- to six-week timeline in all District One facilities once the contract is finalized.
“This project will improve the indoor air quality by reducing the particles in district buildings (and) by introducing ions into the space via the air flow in the ventilation system,” said Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela.
According to Valenzuela, the project proposal falls just below $1 million, which will be covered by federal COVID-19 relief funds awarded to the district via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant program.
ENROLLMENT TRENDS
According to Valenzuela, the district’s 120th day enrollment count documented 8,424 students who are currently attending District One schools — a decrease of 518 students compared to last school year’s count.
With the return to in-person learning, Valenzuela added that the district will continue monitoring enrollment week to week to see whether any students are returning to their former schools.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
To date, the district has expended 53% of maintenance and operations and 70% of its district additional assistance funds, according to Valenzuela, adding that the final budget revisions for Fiscal Year 2021 will be presented in May for board approval.
In terms of results-based funding, which Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey affords funds to schools districts based on student test outcomes in conjunction with their free and reduced-price lunch rates, seven District One schools have been awarded for their student achievement during the 2018-2019 academic year.
Alice Byrne, C.W. McGraw, Desert Mesa, James B. Rolle, Mary A. Otondo, O.C. Johnson, and Palmcroft elementary schools were collectively awarded $1.3 million. The funds will be used to distribute $5,000 stipends to teachers, principals and assistant principals from the respective sites. Eligible recipients must have been employed at the site during the 2018-2019 academic year and must be a current district employee.
According to Sheldahl, the remaining balance will be spent at the discretion of the schools’ principals and leadership teams to secure supplies, training and/or additional personnel that will serve to help “support and sustain the success of their school.”
HIGH FIVE RECOGNITIONS
The district’s High FIVE (Fantastic, Incredible, Valuable Employees) program received more than 70 peer nominations for its monthly awards, which commends employees for their professionalism, positive attitude, district pride and going “above and beyond” in their day-to-day roles and responsibilities.
This month, Alice Byrne Elementary School homeschool liaison Grace Latourette, Otondo Elementary School custodian Francisco Ruiz, district student information system (SIS) specialist Dru Martin, Roosevelt Elementary School para-librarian Amanda Salasibarra and O.C. Johnson Elementary School cafeteria assistant Gloria Tristan received awards.