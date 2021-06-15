The Yuma School District One governing board convened Monday for its regular monthly meeting, streamed virtually via YouTube Live at www.youtube.com/yumaschooldistrict1.
For future meetings, community members will be able to choose whether they’d like to attend in person or virtually, as the district is in the process of permanently mounting hardware that will allow for public attendance while simultaneously broadcasting governing board meetings.
According to Superintendent James Sheldahl, the “bulky” stand-alone streaming system currently employed in the board room of the district’s main office at 450 W. Sixth Street requires multiple cords for power, network connection and speakers, which has left little room for in-person attendees since governing board meetings shifted to Facebook Live in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be clear, both formats comply with Arizona Open Meeting Law, and remote broadcasts of our meetings are a complete, unedited account of the meeting – everything that’s said at the meeting is captured on video and put out to the public,” Sheldahl said. “We look forward to replacing our bulky, temporary equipment with permanently mounted, unobtrusive equipment which can be used for multiple purposes above and beyond broadcast meetings.”
The equipment also enables board members to attend and fully participate in meetings remotely, should they be out of town on the scheduled meeting day, Sheldahl noted.
According to a statement released Monday by the district, as the district’s virtual meetings have attracted upwards of 200 viewers, the governing board opted to retain the participation option. The governing board’s next regular meeting is slated for Aug. 9.
ESSER III FUNDS
A third wave of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant funding afforded via the American Rescue Plan Act allots $18.5 million to the district.
Awarded in May 2020, the district has until Sept. 2024 to expend the funds – 20%, or $3.7 million, of which must be utilized to implement evidence-based interventions to address learning loss that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning.
The remaining 80% of the funds may be spent at the district’s discretion to supplement eligible activities. The district’s district-wide focus areas for the funding include academic acceleration, support services, additional staff, instructional technology, facility improvements and additional programs.
According to Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela, to receive the funds, the district is required to engage its stakeholders in the development of an expenditure plan, which was completed with a recent community survey opened to district families, employees and members of the public, as well as implement a plan for a safe return to in-person instruction; in this case, according to Valenzuela, the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan suffices.
According to Valenzuela, the survey results will drive the development of the expenditure plan alongside the district’s identified priorities; the plan is slated to be presented to the governing board during its Aug. 9 meeting in order for the final grant application to be submitted by Aug. 23.
According to Sheldahl, the three-year timeline for expending the funds enables the district to “make the best use (of those dollars) over time.”
“We know that the challenges that we need to address and the learning that we need to accelerate is not going to happen in one year, so it’s a good thing that we are able to utilize the funds over the course of a few years,” Sheldahl said. “Really, it’s the most conservative and reasonable way to use those resources and maximize that timeframe.”
ENROLLMENT TRENDS
According to Valenzuela, the district’s 180th day enrollment report reflected a decrease of 354 students compared to last academic year’s 180th day report.
Since its return to in-person learning in November, however, the district has seen “some positive progress” with an increase of 196 students, Valenzuela said, noting she hopes to see the trend continue into the new academic year.
ENERGY SAVINGS
A 12-year partnership between the district and Phoenix-based energy solutions company Climatec LLC has resulted in $7.1 million annual operating savings.
Beginning with upgrades to heating and cooling, interior lighting and energy management systems in 2009, the five-phase approach to infrastructure renewal is a $10.3 million investment on the part of the district.
According to Climatec regional manager Tyler Girtman, the total lifecycle savings of the investment totals $10.6 million through 2032.
In addition to the year-to-year savings in utility payments, the implemented technologies also afford environmental benefits, Girtman noted, by reducing an estimated 3,900 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year.
NEW PERSONNEL
Previously lead teacher at James D. Price Elementary School located on U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Audrey Corners will begin the 2021-2022 school year as Ron Watson Middle School’s assistant principal. Corners succeeds Jacqueline Acedo, who was recently named principal of Alice Byrne Elementary School following the retirement of 24-year principal Juli Peach.
In the district building and grounds maintenance department, James Lagunas takes over as director of operations effective June 21.