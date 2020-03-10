The governing board of Yuma School District One held its regular monthly meeting Monday evening at the district administration office. In addition to a showcase of Mary A. Otondo Elementary’s after-school dance and drama clubs and distribution of plaques to the 30 District One educators nominated for the 2020 Teacher of the Year award, a variety of topics were on the March agenda.
Here’s a look at some of the topics addressed by the board.
NEW PERSONNEL
The administration teams at Desert Mesa Elementary and R. Pete Woodard Junior High Schools will each welcome a new assistant principal in the upcoming school year. Following an extensive application and interview process, the governing board approved Jared Norris as assistant principal for Desert Mesa and Nicole Alonzo as assistant principal for Woodard.
FINANCIAL, ENROLLMENT TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela, the district is “trending well” financially, having spent 57% of its maintenance and operation budget to date and 85% of its capital funds; last year at this time, expenditures were 56% of maintenance and operation and 84% of capital.
In enrollment trends, Valenzuela reported that District One’s 120th day of enrollment showed a decrease of 12 students from last fiscal year. Average daily membership adjustments will be made during the district’s final budget revision in May.
DONATIONS
According to Superintendent James Sheldahl, the district received $3,089 in donations for the month of February, placing total donations for the 2019-2020 school year at $102,829.60.
Donation “highlights” from last month include a $617 donation to Castle Dome Middle School’s student council, $611 given by DonorsChoose.org to Dorothy Hall Elementary and $383.30 given by Intel to G.W. Carver Elementary.