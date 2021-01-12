The Yuma School District One governing board convened Monday evening for its January meeting, which can be viewed online at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1.
In its Dec. 14 meeting, the board unanimously agreed that given Yuma County’s rising COVID-19 case count, the district would resort to a remote learning environment until conditions improve – a decision that was made with “excellent foresight,” according to Superintendent James Sheldahl.
Sheldahl noted that since its last board meeting, COVID-19 has hit the district close to home as it has suffered the loss of a district employee and other immediate family members.
“We are hopeful that the metrics will take a downward turn very soon and that we can get kids back in school, back in the classroom – we know that’s where they learn best,” Sheldahl said. “But we are also in a situation where the COVID virus has hit District One very closely and...we’ve had too up-close and personal of a reminder in the recent past.”
ELECTION OF OFFICERS
During Monday’s meeting, Barbara Foote was re-elected to serve as board president and Karen Griffin as board clerk for the new year.
“I’m honored to work another year with my fellow board members,” said Foote. “This board has always believed in providing the best education to our children of District One, and we will continue to do so.”
The board also welcomed incoming members Adele Hennig and Faith Klostreich. As an appointee selected by the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office, Hennig is slated to serve a two-year term, while Klostreich will serve a four-year term.
Per board consensus, meetings will continue to be held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Reflective of last month’s board-approved budget revision, which affords for the district’s 5% enrollment decrease from last school year, $21.7 million of the district’s $55.8 million maintenance and operations budget was expended between July 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020 – equating to 38.87%, according to Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela.
Valenzuela noted that a $29.8 million encumbrance of maintenance and operations funds reflects staff salaries and benefits for the remaining fiscal year, as well as any open purchase orders waiting to be closed out.
Of the district’s $3.4 million capital budget, $2.1 has been spent. Encumbrances include open purchase orders, a districtwide laptop refresh and purchase orders for the district’s white fleet replacement.
“We have some aging vehicles that we’re trying to replace slowly,” Valenzuela said.
Additionally, the district has expended 16.49% of its computer consortium budget, 19.95% of its purchasing consortium budget, 31.27% of its transportation budget and 46.8% of its bond. According to Valenzuela an invoice for construction on Ron Watson Middle School is pending; upon its receipt 100% of district bond funds will be spent, she said.
HIGH FIVE CAMPAIGN
The district’s monthly High FIVE (Fantastic, Incredible, Valuable Employees) program recognized Sunrise Elementary School office technician Hilda Hoguin, Desert Mesa Elementary School support substitute Amy Kelly, child nutrition warehouse supervisor Trevor Wilson, district language tester Norma Navarez and C.W. McGraw principal Adar Garcia.
This round of awardees were nominated among more than 70 of their peers as employees who demonstrate professionalism, a positive attitude, district pride and going “above and beyond” in their day-to-day roles and responsibilities.