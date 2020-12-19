The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its December meeting Monday evening, streamed via Facebook Live due to COVID-19 trends in Yuma County. The meeting is viewable at www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
OUTGOING BOARD MEMBER
Board member Irene Montoya concluded her term following six years of service on the governing board and a decades-long relationship with the district.
Montoya signed her first contract with the district on Dec. 15, 1975, according to Superintendent James Sheldahl. Following her stint as a student teacher at C.W. Mcgraw Elementary School, Montoya began supervising instructional aides in the district’s migrant and Title I programs before returning to teach at McGraw.
“You were 21 years old and had never supervised anyone, much less people who were older than you,” Sheldahl said to Montoya. “But it worked out pretty well.”
In the ensuing 30 years, Montoya held a number of “official and unofficial roles” within the district, including classroom teacher, building administrator and family resource coordinator. She was appointed to the district governing board in December 2014 and officially sworn in the following month.
“Since then, you’ve served our board and oversaw the transition of superintendents, the Red for Ed movement and now the COVID-19 challenge,” said Sheldahl. “It may have only been six years but it’s been jam-packed with interesting activities. You’ve been a champion for children and an amazing ambassador for our school district. In your eyes, no child has ever been an impossible case or a hopeless cause.”
“It’s been an honor to serve,” said Montoya. “I wanted to join the board because I wanted to give back to the district that’s been so good to me, not only as an employee but also as a student starting at Pecan Grove without (knowing) a word of English. (The district) has been part of my life...for over 50 years when you put all the years together. (The district) will always be dear to my heart, and I’ll always be praying and hoping for the best for all of our students.”
ENROLLMENT TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela, the district’s 80th day enrollment count showed a 5% decrease from last fiscal year’s count, a total of 478 students. The district’s 60th day count on Oct. 28, however, showed an increase of 32 students from last fiscal year’s 60th day count.
The district’s 100th day enrollment count will take place on Jan. 22, Valenzuela said.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
The district has expended 32% of its maintenance and operations funds this fiscal year, and 64% of its capital funds.
Valenzuela noted that next month’s financial summary will reflect the district’s enrollment decreases, which decreased the district’s maintenance and operations budget for the current fiscal year by $2.6 million.
The board’s next meeting is slated for Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m.