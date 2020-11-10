The Yuma School District One governing board convened Monday evening in a virtual environment for its November meeting, viewable online at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1.
COVID IMPLICATIONS ON CLASSROOMS
As the uptick in COVID-19 continues on state and local levels, a “small number” of District One classrooms have reverted to a remote-only format “out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent James Sheldahl said, noting that some of the transitions were prompted by COVID-like symptoms and some were prompted by confirmed cases.
According to Sheldahl, only one of the scenarios indicated that the virus was spread within the school.
“It’s becoming clear that our biggest threat in keeping schools open is outside the school and COVID being brought in,” Sheldahl said. “Our schools are doing a great job of exercising the precautions and mitigation plan. Our hybrid model reflects the CDC’s recommendations including class size, cohorts, social distancing, face mask requirements, hand washing – our model reflects best practices at every turn.”
With holiday breaks approaching, Sheldahl emphasized the necessity of adhering to protective protocols in order to ensure the health of wellness of the general community and, by default, its schools.
“I strongly urge all employees and community members to do their part by avoiding crowds and large gatherings, wearing a mask in public, by staying home when you feel sick and by frequently washing your hands,” he said. “This is the way we’re going to keep this current situation from getting out of hand and having a negative, disruptive impact on our schools.”
ENROLLMENT TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela, the district’s 60th day enrollment report indicated a 5.28% decrease in enrollment compared to last year’s 60th day count.
Valenzuela noted that next month’s governing board meeting, slated for Dec. 14, will include a public hearing to revise the district’s internal budget to reflect the deficit accordingly and discuss the impact it will have on the beginning balance of the district’s maintenance and operations funds.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
As of Oct. 31, the district has expended 25% of its maintenance and operations funds and 63% of capital funds, according to Valenzuela.
HIGH FIVE HIGHLIGHTS
More than 90 employees were nominated for the district’s October High FIVE (Fantastic, Incredible, Valuable Employees) program.
During Monday’s meeting, awards were virtually presented to R. P. Woodard Junior High School industrial arts teacher James Williamson, Castle Dome Middle School cafeteria assistant Yolba Delgadillo, Fourth Avenue Junior High School art teacher Mavreen Fleming, Pecan Grove Elementary School para-librarian Amy Simpson and Mary A. Otondo Elementary School assistant principal Tiffany Sadowski.