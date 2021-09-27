The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its September meeting Sept. 13, which was streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/3tHJOHl on the district’s YouTube channel.
RECOGNITION
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees who demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the month of August, District One acknowledged Health Coordinator Kimberly Sweney, Psychologist Amy Thompson from Exceptional Student Services, Custodian German Pena from Dorothy Hall Elementary, Cafeteria Manager Claudia Villalobos from Woodard Jr High School and Teacher Jose Ramos from McGraw Elementary.
THE CHARACTER STRONG PROGRAM
As part of an effort to increase Social Emotional Learning (SEL), the district has begun implementing a Character Strong curriculum program. At the elementary level, a different trait is taught each month while at the middle school level, curriculum is more integrated per Associate Superintendent Suzanne Alka’s report.
ESSER III FUNDING
Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela reported on the expenditure plan for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds granted by the American Rescue Act. District One has been awarded $18.5 million to use by the end of September 2024. Twenty percent of the funds must be used to address learning loss and the remaining 80 percent are to be used at the district’s discretion.
The district also had to engage stakeholders (students, families and all employee groups) and did so with a community survey in June. The results guided how the discretionary funds would be used.
Currently, $5.7 million has already been allocated. Valenzuela reported that the district plans to spend funding on reading teachers, a technology refresh for iPads, summer school, Right at School, an after-school program; additional personal protective equipment needs, allocations of $132 per pupil for each site, facility improvements, SEL, additional classroom support via paraprofessionals, teachers and substitutes; and additional health aides.
DoDEA GRANT APPROVAL
Superintendent James Sheldahl reported that the district expects to be awarded a $1.5 million, five-year grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity. The governing board unanimously voted its approval authorizing Sheldahl to sign and accept the award letter as soon as it is received. The grant will provide support for Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) and STEM professional development.
INSTRUCTIONAL TIME
MODEL
The instructional time model as presented in two previous public hearings has been passed unanimously. Sheldahl explained that the instructional time model provides flexibility so that students temporarily unable to attend school in person can continue learning remotely.
“This plan is designed to minimize disruptions to student learning caused by unforeseen health or safety conditions that necessitate an extended absence from the brick and mortar school setting,” he said. Now that it’s been passed by the district’s governing board, the plan will be submitted to the Arizona Department of Education and will be in effect for the 2021-2022 academic year.
ENROLLMENT AND
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Current enrollment numbers indicate an increase of 188 students compared to last fiscal year, reported Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela. The district is on-pace to meet average daily membership. Valenzuela noted that the budget was built around growth. “As long as things remain the same, the kids keep coming, our budget should be right on target,” she said.
Valenzuela also reported that the district has spent 8 percent of its maintenance and operations budget to date as well as 32 percent of their capital funding, 3 percent of computer consortium budget, 4 percent of purchasing consortium and 1.37 percent of transportation. Valenzuela concluded the district is trending well, comparable to the previous fiscal year.
The board’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 pm.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.