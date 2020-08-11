The Yuma School District One governing board convened Monday evening for its regular monthly meeting, streamed via Facebook Live to practice social distancing.
Monday’s meeting is viewable at facebook.com/YumaDistrict1 as well as yuma.org by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BENCHMARKS FOR REOPENING
Released last week by the Arizona Department of Health Services, the benchmarks for the physical reopening of schools include a noticeable two-week decline in cases, as well as two weeks with a positive rate below 7% and two weeks of hospitalizations for COVID-like illnesses below 10%.
As Yuma County’s positivity rate is at roughly 17.5% currently, it’s possible that District One’s return to in-person learning via hybrid learning tracks may be postponed beyond Sept. 8, the date currently slated for the district’s transition to hybrid learning.
“In Yuma County, it seems like the benchmark where we have the furthest ground to cover is the percent positivity,” said Superintendent James Sheldahl. “Hopefully the things that are being put in place and the increase in testing is going to help bring (case counts) down...but there’s a possibility that (the target date for hybrid instruction) may need to be pushed back based on the metrics that have been established by the state.”
COVID-19 LIABILITY COVERAGE
The board unanimously voted to purchase COVID-19 liability coverage from the Arizona Risk Retention Trust to implement within the district for students returning to campuses on Aug. 17 for on-site learning support or Sept. 8 for the physical reopening of schools for hybrid learning.
Under this coverage, a waiver, release and assumption of risk form signed by parents would hold the district harmless in the event of a liability claim or lawsuit following a student’s exposure to COVID-19 on District One premises “as long as the district follows its mitigation plan,” according to Sheldahl.
According to Sheldahl, the premium for this coverage is $75,000 and is based on district enrollment. Unused funds will be returned to the district via the Trust’s loyalty credit.
Retroactive to July 1, the coverage is good for the entire fiscal year, Sheldahl said.
ENROLLMENT REPORT
According to Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela, the district’s first week of school, which began Aug. 3, showed an 8% decrease in enrollment from this time last year.
“The first five days of enrollment have been fluctuating, as we expected,” she said. “This is a very unique school year, so we’re working with our schools to ensure that attendance is captured properly at all of our sites.”
According to Sheldahl, there is some complexity to counting attendance – particularly on the middle school level – in an environment where students aren’t physically present that contributes to this.
“We’ve been working hard trying to crack that code,” he said. “The middle school enrollment and attendance, I think, is not completely accurate. As long as we can get back to more of a normal state and have more people feel comfortable about that congregating at the school, I think a lot of the folks that we’re missing right now will choose to come back.”
According to Sheldahl, the loss in enrollment equates to about a $5 million hit to the district’s budget.
According to Valenzuela, the district will be applying for the stability grant funding afforded by Gov. Doug Ducey to absorb up to 98% of the cost of districts’ enrollment drops.
DEDICATION TO RACIAL EQUITY
The board approved a statement encompassing the district’s stance on ensuring equity amongst its diverse student population.
“We believe in the potential of every child, and we are committed to working to remove barriers that prevent students from realizing that potential,” the statement read. “Yuma Elementary School District One rejects racism in all its forms. We strive every day to promote equity, to value diversity and to root out conditions and biases, both overt and implicit, that persist within our system and in the larger society.”
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Valenzuela, as of July 31 the district had spent 3% of its maintenance and operation budget and 19.4% of its district additional assistance funds. Majority of the year-to-date capital expenses, she said, account for the Chromebooks purchased by the district at the beginning of the current fiscal year.
Additionally, $200,000 remains in the district’s bond for the ongoing construction and improvement projects at Ron Watson Middle School. According to Valenzuela, the bond will “close out” when the project is complete, which is expected to take place in the coming months.
DONATION RECOGNITION
During the last month, District One received $49,101.54 in donations, bringing the district’s year-to-date total to $163,003.37.
“The generosity of our community is coming through, even in the age of COVID,” said Sheldahl.
Prior to its next regular meeting, slated for Sept. 14, the board will convene for a special meeting Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m.