The Yuma School District One governing board convened Monday for its February meeting, streamed via YouTube Live to allow for social distancing. The meeting is viewable online at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1.
The board is scheduled to reconvene in a special meeting Thursday at 4 p.m. to discuss the possibility of returning to in-person learning.
ENROLLMENT TRENDS
Based on its 100th day enrollment count, the district has experienced a 5.77% decrease in enrollment – “a decrease of 515 students” compared with last fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Valenzuela said.
According to Superintendent James Sheldahl, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact reason for this deficit – whether students are moving out of the area, enrolling in a charter school or another district, etc. While the district’s student information system houses a feature called “Next School” that can track some of this information, Sheldahl said it is only reported to the district when the students’ records are requested by the next school they attend or through a number assigned to the students by the Arizona Department of Education.
“We’ve had kids move out of state, we’ve had kids go to different districts, we’ve had kids go to online and charter (schools), but we don’t have a specific record on nearly this many kids,” said Sheldahl. “That’s a point of concern. Our principals and teachers have been reaching out to kids that we can’t contact; they’ve been doing home visits and everything in their power to find where kids are. We do have a large number of kids who are unaccounted for.”
More than 100 of these 515 students are kindergarteners, Sheldahl noted.
“It could be that a large number of folks just didn’t enroll their child in kindergarten this year,” he said. “We could have an influx of kindergarten students next year.”
Sheldahl added that the number of homeschooled students on record at the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office “doesn’t come close to accounting for this number” of these students.
“We’re in somewhat of a quandary,” said Sheldahl. “To say where they went – we can’t give one or two examples of where they went. Our state has offered lots of opportunities, with these small learning grants, for people to take advantage of other learning opportunities. We should be getting follow-up, but currently we’re not getting follow-up on a lot of our students that are no longer with us.”
“That’s unfortunate; we could take steps to help students perhaps see the value of staying with us if we knew where they were going or why they were going, but it’s hard to do so if you don’t know where they are,” board member Faith Klostreich added.
Sheldahl said the district is working to find solutions to remedy this problem, indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning may be a contributing factor in the current enrollment trends, as public school districts across seem to be grappling with similar issues.
“We’re confident that they’ll all come back, maybe not all of them at once,,” Sheldahl said. “District One values teaching the whole child and those opportunities for engagement both during the school day and after school – parents value and students value that and we’re sure, once we can get back to offering those, those are going to have a good success in rebounding.”
FINANCIAL TRENDS
As of Jan. 31, the district has expended 47% of its maintenance and operations budget, 68% of its capital budget, 19% of its computer consortium 24% of its purchasing consortium, 41% of its transportation consortium and 47% of its bond, which is “very comparable” to last fiscal year at this time, according to Valenzuela.
Valenzuela noted the district expects to receive an additional COVID-19 financial relief source; a specific dollar amount and further details are slated to be released by the Arizona Department of Education later this month.
HIGH FIVE PROGRAM
More than 40 nominations were submitted to human resources for January’s High FIVE (Fantastic, Incredible, Valuable Employees) awards, the department’s executive director Luciano Munoz said.
Monday’s meeting recognized Woodard Junior High School counselor Danielle Klett, Castle Dome Middle School custodian Lorena Valdez, Ron Watson Middle School registered nurse Martina Thompson, G.W. Carver first grade teacher Diana Ramos and James D. Price Elementary School lead teacher Audrey Corners.