Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its September meeting on Monday at 5:30 pm at 450 W 6th St. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
Some key items for this meeting include a provisional acceptance of the Department of Defense Education Agency’s 2021 grant; approval of a contract between AIR and the district for the Professional Learning with Impact grant; consideration to approve Right at School, LLC as a sole source provider for the fiscal year of 2021-2022; a consideration to approve the recommendation of award for parts and labor related to vehicles and buses; a consideration to approve the contract between the district and Akron University; a consideration to approve the 2021-2022 school year’s budget revision; and a consideration to approve the district’s instructional time model as it was presented in two previous public hearings.
The meeting will also go over approval of various human resource items, student activities and tax credits, donation, school activity calendars, competitive grants and out of state travel.
Meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. 6th St.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Monday.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.