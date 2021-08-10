After seeing only the faces of her students on computer screens during the last school year, Lisa Gresham, a summer school site facilitator and teacher at OC Johnson, was surprised to see how tall some of them were. Some were even taller than her.
“It’s so important for those kids to be back to school with the craziness in the world, for them to touch things, for them to explore, for them to talk to their friends, even if they had to have masks on,” she said.
Gresham and other teachers reported on the success of summer school to the Yuma Elementary School District One Governing Board on Monday.
“It was really good to go from students that were at home, from hybrid learning, to be able to come to school and experience school. It was great to see that, and we missed it, they missed it,” said Alaina Sanders, also a site facilitator and teacher at OC Johnson.
Gresham described it as an amazing experience for teachers as much as for students. “For teachers, it was so important for us, for our mental health, to get those kids, even if it was only for a four-week summer program,” she said.
“It was four weeks of what we really needed. We needed that boost in our confidence, we needed to see those kids, we needed to touch them, to help them, to show them things that you can’t do on a computer. Technology is amazing, but we missed that,” Gresham added.
Duane Sheppard, associate superintendent, explained that the district held two different summer school programs, one funded by federal dollars and the second by a 21st Century Schools grant.
District One enhanced the program by providing teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, nurses and additional custodians for the classroom they used.
Tiffany Sadowski, assistant principal at Otondo and Amanda Norton, a district instructional coach, oversaw the summer school programs in eight elementary schools. Each of the schools had a theme, with camp for Alice Byrne, Arizona for Dorothy Hall, water for James D. Price, ocean for James B. Rolle and the Olympics for Sunrise. Mary A. Otondo, Palmcroft and Pecan Grove all chose space as their theme.
Students learned through fun activities and projects designed around their themes, such as digging Grand Canyons in the playground, making solar systems, constructing a glow-in-the-dark obstacle course and building catapults.
“One of our goals during the summer school was to help with gaps,” Norton said.
Students on average showed leaps in learning, as demonstrated by tests conducted before and after the session. Alice Byrne’s 79 students and Dorothy Hall’s 80 students grew by 31%. Otondo’s 93 students showed 30% growth. Palmcroft’s 104 students showed 21% growth.
Student learning at Pecan Grove, one of the smallest summer schools with 40 students, grew by 35%. James D. Price’s nine students grew 19%. Rolle’s 80 students showed 14% growth, and the 107 students at Sunrise grew 20%.
Summer school started right after the last day of the school year, on May 26, and ran through June 18. Masks were optional and required masks in congregated areas, school buses and when working in small groups. Staff had the option of wearing masks if fully vaccinated and highly encouraged if unvaccinated. Social distancing was encouraged but not required and “happened more often than not,” Sadowski said, noting that both federal and 21st Century grant programs had zero positive tests.
Sanders and Gresham reported on the 21st Century grant programs, which focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Sanders noted that last year the grant allowed them to buy a lot of things for the summer session, but they weren’t able to use them because of COVID-19. They put that equipment to good use this year.
“One of the most exciting things for me was setting up a fully functioning kitchen,” Gresham said.
They had appliances and stocked cabinets. The kids baked and made things like homemade butter and banana bread. They got to measure things out.
“They didn’t realize what butter was. They thought it came from the store and nobody made it,” Gresham said.
“Summer school was one of the highlights of the year. I think some of the things we did kids will always remember,” she added.
Gresham had a classroom camp in. Some of the students had never been camping. She bought a tent, and when trying to put it up, they realized they couldn’t anchor it to the ground, so the kids used their skills to figure out how to set it up.
She said many parents stopped to thank them, saying, “We did not know how much our kids needed to be back at school. We knew it was important and we knew they missed you guys, but the difference in their attitudes about school, about home, about life, has just been remarkable having them back with you.”
Sheppard explained that some schools also had three-day kinder camps so incoming kindergarteners could meet their teachers and spend time with each other for three hours each morning. At the same time, the district held the Sixth Grade Bridge, with middle schools opening their doors to fifth graders three hours a day for three days as well.
The facilitators thanked the board for providing additional funding for more teachers that made it possible for more students to attend the summer school programs.
“So we are excited and hopeful that we’ll have summer school 2022,” Sadowski said.