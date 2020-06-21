To garner essential stakeholders’ concerns, priorities and suggestions for reopening schools this fall, Yuma School District One is conducting staff and parent surveys.
Parents and guardians who have not yet completed a survey can do so by visiting https://forms.gle/SSPmqyzQahhBtavu5. Surveys are available in both English and Spanish. Alternately, comments, questions and ideas can be emailed to Feedback@yuma.org.
From the 2,000 responses already received, the district is developing a list of “Frequently Asked Questions” to address common questions and concerns. This will soon be available online at www.yuma.org/Return-to-Learning, the district’s one-stop shop for weekly updates on reopening plans and additional information and resources.
In last week’s update, the district identified three possible instructional models to implement this fall: a traditional model, a remote-only model and a hybrid model.
In a traditional model, all students would physically return to their school campuses on Aug. 3 with necessary health and safety measures, allowing “all aspects of learning” to be met through electives, clubs and athletics.
In a remote model, all students would be provided with remote learning materials to continue their learning at home. Through this model, the district would ensure “more connectivity for equitable learning” and emphasize student accountability and ownership.
In a hybrid model, students will learn through a blend of in-person and virtual settings, physically attending school for a portion of the week and attending at home for a portion of the week. This model affords schools smaller class sizes, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and, according to the district, more enhanced remote learning experiences than those from the spring semester.
Additionally, District One continues to offer its Digital Learning Academy. Though not part of the remote learning model, the online academy is accredited by the Arizona Department of Education and serves as an online homeschooling option for students who wish to work at their own pace with guidance from online instructors. For more information on this instructional mode, parents can contact Director of Learning Services Rindy Ward at LWard@yuma.org.
This district is currently evaluating which model will align with the majority’s needs and will continue to keep families informed through weekly updates, email distributions and social media platforms.
“District One remains committed to the health and wellness of students, providing an excellent and equitable learning environment, and maintaining safe schools and operations,” Superintendent James Sheldahl wrote to parents in Friday’s weekly update. “Our team of administrators, teachers, and staff are actively reviewing all feedback from parents and staff, working with the Yuma County Public Health Services District and monitoring CDC updates to ensure these models protect the health and safety of students and staff.”