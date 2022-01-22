With rising concerns over COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, Yuma School District One wants its community to know they can turn to their local schools for help. The district began offering rapid COVID-19 tests to students and staff in Jan. 2021 and continues to do so now, even when tests are in high demand and short supply.
“The District One Health Services Team has been working tirelessly to support our students and staff with rapid testing at school,” said District One Superintendent James Sheldahl. “The District One community is very fortunate to have such a dedicated group of caring professionals serving our kids and our community.”
A press release from the district credits the Health Services Team for having had the foresight to preorder and stock rapid COVID-19 test kits. Because of this, District One states that it has the necessary supplies on hand, as well as highly trained staff, to provide this valuable service.
The release also noted that receiving rapid results means individuals can respond swiftly and appropriately to ensure the safety of others. Students can access these tests during the regular school day at any District One school’s health office. Staff can also request appointments for testing at one of two campus locations during regular working hours.
To learn more about COVID-19 mitigation protocols at District One, visit https://www.yuma.org/Return-to-Learning.
