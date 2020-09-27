Sun Staff Writer
Since mid-March, parents have charted the foreign and choppy waters of remote learning, navigating not-so-clearly marked paths as the COVID-19 pandemic thrust them into a new world in which they’ve become part parent, part school day manager and part tech support specialist – a task more akin to Indiana Jones than stakeholders in the Yuma County public school system.
For those still struggling to find their way, Yuma School District One offers a guide in the form of a parent-specific resource page for all things remote and hybrid learning.
Accessible at sites.google.com/yuma.org/remote-learning-hybrid-parent-/home, the page offers video tutorials for navigating District One’s communication platforms and learning management systems (such as Remind, Google Classroom and ParentVue), “tech tools” for math, science and English language arts and all other content areas as well as tips for successful video calls and answers to frequently asked questions.
The top right-hand corner of the page is equipped with a search bar so that rather than perusing the entire page, parents can easily find the tips or solutions they need for a specific program.
Resources are available in both English and Spanish, because according to Migrant Program Coordinator Liz Miranda, there are enough obstacles in navigating an unprecedented learning environment; language differences shouldn’t pose as one of them.
“I was receiving a lot of feedback from our migrant community and parents that they really felt helpless during virtual (learning), because they lacked knowledge on how to help their children at home,” she said. “With all the different programs and technology going on, some of them were asking a lot of questions like how to help their children log into Google Classroom, how it functions, what’s the purpose – some very basic but also initial steps. I wanted to help contribute in providing resources for our families that speak Spanish so they could feel successful at home ... Because if the parents feel successful, they help their children feel successful, too.”
As a parent herself, Miranda found the page to be useful in becoming better acquainted with ParentVue and StudentVue, parent- and student-specific platforms for keeping up with class assignments and grades. The information is so user-friendly, she said, that even students can access the tutorials with ease.
“That really helps me keep up with the progress of my daughter and how she’s doing,” she said. “I’ve even helped her navigate StudentVue herself, because she wasn’t too aware of its function and how it worked, so going through the tutorials helped her out. Now she’s more independent, she takes initiative and keeps track of her grades.”
Because the page is designed for parents, parents were given a voice in what how-to guides they wanted – or, more accurately, needed – to see on it.
A few weeks ago, District One distributed a brief two-question survey in which parents were able to identify areas of remote learning they needed additional assistance with. With their feedback, Miranda and Instructional Coach Kathi Mata developed and tailored the resource page to house exactly what families needed.
“The survey really helped us build some additional things that we didn’t necessarily have in there (before),” Mata said. “The information from our instructional coaches was also helpful, as they’re working with the teachers day-in and day-out, who work with the parents and the students. As instructional coaches, we meet with our teachers every week so we’re keeping a pulse on what’s happening. We definitely used an entire community to figure out what is needed the most.”
Before the development of the page, district teachers, instructional coaches and other staff were answering an array of phone calls to guide parents through the virtual learning platforms and programs step-by-step.
“We were providing as much communication as possible,” Miranda said. “Communication is essential when it comes to being able to help out. With all the remote learning continuing, we wanted to ensure that (parents) didn’t feel that frustration that they were having during the spring and summer.”
According to the district’s communications and community relations coordinator Christine McCoy, who has been instrumental in promoting the resource page throughout the district, teachers are as thrilled about the how-to guides as their students’ parents.
“The questions (that parents have) go to our teachers, so not only are they trying to adjust and educate our kids in this new environment, but they’re also acting like tech support sometimes,” she said. “If we can provide an additional tool for our parents to relieve our teachers of that additional pressure as well, I think it’s just a win-win for everyone.”
And when District One begins its hybrid learning model Oct. 1, the content of the parent resource page will still be accessible and applicable, as their children will still have at-home school days.
“Our parents play a really important role in their children’s learning, and I think it’s important for us as a district to involve our parents as much as possible, especially during these times when they’re the ones staying with their children at home,” Miranda said. “If we are able to help them gain more knowledge (through) the tools and strategies we share with them, they will be better able to help their children.”
The parent resource page is ever-evolving; as the district receives more feedback from parents, the page will feature additional content that best serves them and the success of their students.
“We’re learning and growing at the same time that parents are, at the same time that their kids are,” McCoy said. “Keeping them involved in the process is the best that we can do to help our parents along and understand what we’re doing. In this fashion, we’re learning that our parents need assistance with some of the programs; we’ve received common questions and common issues, and we’re able to say, ‘Here’s a resource for that.’ We may not have known two months ago that this was essential for our parents, (and) our parents didn’t know they were going to struggle with this either. We’re more than happy to meet those needs as they arise and find solutions for them.”