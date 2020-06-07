Yuma School District One was recently awarded six Early Literacy Grants (ELGs) to support K-3 reading programs at C.W. McGraw, G.W. Carver, O.C. Johnson, Palmcroft, Pecan Grove and Roosevelt Elementary Schools for the upcoming school year. Collectively, the funding is estimated to be $230,000.
According to the district, the grants average to $150 per K-3 student, providing funding for staffing and professional development as well as instructional, assessment and other materials to promote reading and early literacy.
“The ELG is an important source of funding for programs that provide reading and literacy support during fundamental years of schooling,” the district said in a press release.
In the past, District One has relied on ELG funding to fill positions like full-time reading specialists at the awarded schools.
“This helps us tremendously because it allows us to have a robust and consistent reading intervention program,” said O.C. Johnson Principal Angela Logan.
Additional information on the grant and its provisions can be found online at azed.gov/standards-practices/early-literacy-grant/.