As Yuma School District One continues with its process of updating library collections to catch up with the 21st century, discussion of the library materials review process has carried into the governing board’s June meeting on Tuesday, June 13.
Before the scheduled discussion occurred, City Councilmember Gary Knight addressed the topic at the call to the public on behalf of a constituent. He relayed the constituent’s concerns regarded the appeals process and who’s involved in it.
“It’s very transparent; it has what a parent can expect in time – a very great timeline,” Knight said of the process. “They know exactly what’s going to happen when it’s going to happen. I only see one thing missing and that’s the board … I have found as a an elected official that my constituents like to know that if they have a point or they’re reviewing a process of some kind, they’re able to come to their elected officials and tell them what their complaint is and let them make the final decision because we are elected by them and they expect us, in my mind, to govern and be ‘the buck stops here.’”
Knight expressed that he’s sure an appeal wouldn’t happen very often but asked that the board consider that they be part of the appeal process when they consider the action item to possibly approve the review process as is.
During discussion, board member Anthony Gier first asked how review committees are formed and whether the process can be cut to a shorter period of time.
Per Superintendent James Sheldahl, committees would be formed on a case-by-case basis. For review durations, he explained that 100-110 days is a maximum which accounts for how long it may take to find volunteers for the committee and how long it may take committees to entirely read lengthier books.
Gier then asked about the superintendent’s confirmation of committee findings. Board President Faith Klostreich stated that this means the superintendent will either confirm the committee’s findings or send the report back for further study.
“Whether it’s a student discipline issue or a teacher grievance type issue, we are evaluating the process and ensuring that the process was done with fidelity,” Sheldahl said. “With the student discipline issue, we’re reviewing the documentation to make sure for example that due process was granted to the student during the process.
“For example: If this one due process was not followed, then we will send that back. It was denied on procedural grounds or whatever. But I would say that we’re talking about procedure. We have a committee and they go through this process and they are diligent about the process and they follow the timelines then. That’s why we have those committees.
“I can tell you this superintendent probably is not going to go to the next level of reading the book and making my own decision or overturning that committee’s recommendation.”
Klostreich commented that, “That’s why we hire good people.”
Gier’s concern was with the appeals process involving the library coordinator and the superintendent at the end of the process when they would have already been involved earlier.
“I’m saying since they were already involved in the original part of the process that let’s move on to the next group for the appeal which would be us because I don’t see any point in taking it back to some of the original players at the beginning,” he said. “In order to have a fair appeal, it should be a new group that would be listening to the issue, to the concerned and the best way to do it is transparent in front of people as the elected governing board.”
“You have mentioned more than once that we have this great group of people who are part of a committee who are in good faith reviewing the book, taking the parents’ concern seriously,” Klostreich answered. “And this is an important part of education, is having students have access to good materials, appropriate materials and so on. I don’t want to set a precedent, however, for getting involved in the granular level of management of a particular school’s library or particular principal or one particular book.
“Having been a principal, that’s again why you will have good people around you to have these great committees and I did not read every novel; the English Department – although I was an English teacher – probably did. But read every math textbook prior to teaching math or review every syllabus or every lesson plan of more than 100 teachers because I trusted the department chairs – you trust those people.”
She expressed that the appeal isn’t so much about appealing the book as it is about appealing the process.
“If we would hear a discipline issue, we don’t say the kid did it or didn’t do it,” she said. “We say the administrator, the principal, the assistant principal – they follow the student code of conduct. That’s what we would rule on so we would rule on that they followed the process or they didn’t follow the process, not whether or not we agree with the book.”
She agreed with Gier that the superintendent shouldn’t be in the middle and at the end of the process and concluded that someone else should be involved. Board member Keith Ware echoed the sentiment and added that the public should be able to bring their concerns from this process to the board.
“Obviously, if there is a concern the governing board should hear it,” Ware said. “That’s what we’re here for versus going through that appeal process and then them bringing it to the board and call to the public or in emails or phone calls because then it’s not the normal process.”
“I wouldn’t want to say to people we don’t want to hear what you have to say as a governing board even though we’re an elected body, take it to the assistant superintendent,” Gier said. “I want to give them that right of due process in order to hear what they have to say and we vote when we make a decision because I feel they’re entitled to that.”
Klostreich stated that she didn’t disagree; that she wants the public to feel it has access to the board.
Board member Theresa Fox soon after asked whether parents have had any issues with this process in the past. Sheldahl answered, “Not in my seven years.” She also asked if the policy was working or not working.
“We’ve never had to exercise this process,” Sheldahl continued. “In seven years, I haven’t had a concern about library materials be brought to my attention.”
Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Duane Sheppard added that the district hasn’t experienced this in 15 years either. Instead, questions have always been solved at the school level.
Fox stated that nothing prohibits parents from coming to the board with their concerns and later reiterated that “we hire people that have professional judgment … the board is not supposed to get into the minutiae of daily activities and if there is a problem, then I think we should – we certainly are able to respond to it but at this point, I don’t see a reason why the policy [should change.]”
Ultimately, the board decided that action could not be taken Tuesday night and that more time should be devoted to researching the topic and coming to an amended decision.
“Let’s keep the ball rolling, let’s not call it a night on this but perhaps we can get some wording change that would satisfy everyone so that our parents would know they could speak to us and that we understand that the process could be reviewed one last time,” Klostreich concluded.
At or prior to the next board meeting in August, the board will revisit the library materials review process and take action.
