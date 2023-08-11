The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its August meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDNBQw3Pv-k on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened.
District One received a total of $9,415.32 in donations this month. The most sizable donation was in the amount of $4,211.56 to Roosevelt Elementary from its PTO. Red Lobster, Famous Dave’s, Prison Hill, Yuma Bagel and El Charro were also credited for sponsoring prizes for the district’s annual secretaries meeting.
FINANCIAL REPORTING RECOGNITION
Superintendent James Sheldahl took a moment to recognize CFO Denis Ponder and the financial department team for their work which has earned the district another Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) International.
Ponder didn’t have specific numbers to share but he observed that the district is expected to be in a good financial position this year.
“We haven’t had much time to spend a whole lot of money yet so the report doesn’t have a lot of big numbers on it but we do feel like this will be a strong year financially for us and the decisions that we have made and the positions we’ve put ourselves in,” he said.
A total of 1,955 students took part in some form of summer learning this year. Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Duane Sheppard had a few staff representing several of the summer learning opportunities briefly speak about the kids’ experiences.
They noted six summer opportunities: 21st Century Summer Enrichment, District Summer School, Summer Band Camp, Migrant Summer Camp, STEMKAMP (for military-connected students) and Camp Invention. Not included were bridge camps for 6th grade and Kindergarten, which are meant to help incoming students acclimate to new surroundings.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation. One item relating to out-of-state travel had been pulled for clarification since a few names were left off of the recommended motion and was ultimately accepted as written.
The board then voted to appoint board president Faith Klostreich to serve as the district delegate at the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA) Delegate Assembly on Sept. 9.
Superintendent Sheldahl was also voted to serve as the district’s representative to the Education Foundation of Yuma County’s board of directors.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.