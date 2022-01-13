The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its January meeting Monday evening and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/3raAqed on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened:
REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD
Barbara Foote was elected to continue as president of the governing board and Faith Klostreich was elected to serve as clerk. The governing board also voted to have board meetings scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
RECOGNITION
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees that demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the months of November and December, District One acknowledged Paraprofessional Amanda Hatcher from Carver Elementary, Occupational Therapist Joanna Atherton from Exceptional Student Services, Teacher McKenzie May from Dorothy Hall Elementary, Paraprofessional Patricia Garcia from O.C. Johnson Elementary and Teacher Misty Grimaldo from McGraw Elementary.
DONATIONS
Superintendent James Sheldahl reported a total of $6,255.11 for the past month. Of these donations, the most sizable was from Osmond Foundation Inc. which provided a $2,000 check for Carver Elementary to be used at the principal’s discretion. “We’re very grateful for the generosity we continue to receive from our community,” Sheldahl said. He was pleased to note that the year-to-date total for donations added up to $88,290.84.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Sheldahl reported the district has spent 85% of its maintenance and operations budget to date. He noted that despite it being halfway through the academic year, benefits and salaries are encumbered upfront which accounts for the high percentage. Similarly, purchase orders and other needs are encumbered upfront accounting for a 74% in capital funding as well.
The superintendent did not share numbers for the other financial line items such as the transportation consortium, but he did comment that the numbers for these items are lagging behind maintenance and operations as well as capital funding. Sheldahl notes this is very typical and the trends are running well, but he took a moment to stress the urgency of state legislative action on overriding aggregate expenditure limits. Without an override by March 1, the district could be facing a major disruption.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Members of the public can complete a form on the district’s website to speak during the call to the public which allows them to address the governing board. There were no speakers, but President Barbara Foote noted that someone had sent a form anonymously, making it incomplete.
“I just want to be upfront in that according to board policy BHD, which is board communications with the public, no anonymous communication will be considered by the board so I will not be reading this email just duly to the fact that the form was not completed in its entirety,” she said. “If that person would care to resubmit it and complete the form in its entirety, we will be happy to read it and be able to comment and go forth from there.”
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation.
As for the action items, there was a consideration to approve a chief financial officer. Sheldahl explained that the process for deliberation and discussion for each of the position’s candidates was a very careful one. Top applicants had to complete an unknown writing prompt, answer a set of formal questions and then share a 10-minute presentation addressing a prompt that had been given to them prior. After the process, Denis Ponder was recommended by the interview committee.
The governing board voted unanimously to approve Denis Ponder as chief financial officer for the district.
“Thank you for your faith and trust in me,” said Ponder. “I look forward to leveraging the skills, knowledge, experiences and relationships I have built teaching to help me continue making decisions that are right for the kids of District One.”
