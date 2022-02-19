The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its February meeting Feb. 8, which was streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/3Jc6Oo5 on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened:
RECOGNITION
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees that demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the month of January, District One acknowledged teacher Crystal Atkins from Alice Byrne Elementary, teacher Joanne Jones from Otondo Elementary, secretary Martha Leon from O.C. Johnson Elementary, health assistant Vanessa Perez from the multipurpose health office and teacher Kim Bingham from Woodard Jr. High School.
DONATIONS
District One received a few sizable donations in February. From the donations reported by Superintendent James Sheldahl, those that exceeded $1,000 include: 11 donors choose donations to Palmcroft Elementary, which added up to $2,955.12; a donation to District One worth $5,325 from DPE Construction’s Vice President Jim Allen in the form of pea gravel to be used in playgrounds underneath structures as a safety measure; and from the Yuma County Superintendent’s Office, Cisco Telepresence equipment worth $2,500.
Sheldahl reported that District One has exceeded $100,000 in donations for the academic year to date with a current combined total of $102,757.43. “We’re very grateful to the generosity of our community and the energy with which our teachers go out and pursue those donations and share with the community what kind of worthwhile activities they’re doing in the classroom,” he said.
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE
The Association of School Business Officials International has awarded District One with a certificate of excellence for annual financial reporting. The district earned the award for having met or exceeded the program’s high standards for financial reporting transparency and full disclosure. Sheldahl commented that the award is “...validation that our school district uses excellent accounting practices and we are good custodians of our resources.”
ENROLLMENT REPORTS AND FINANCIAL TRENDS
New Chief Financial Officer Denis Ponder reported continued growth in a year-over-year comparison and shared that the district’s annual daily membership on the 100th day is 8,138. “Our budget was built on an estimate of 8,143 so pretty much dead on, which is not easy to do so that was really nice,” he said.
Reporting on financial trends, Ponder explained that the year-to-date figure for funds spent is at a healthy margin. The district continues to maintain a 14% cushion between the budget and current commitments. He also took a moment to discuss the issue of aggregate expenditure limits and informed the audience that the district continues to monitor any activity around the issue.
“In our most recent meeting with EFRG – which is a group we’re a member of called Education Finance Reform Group – there’s some growing concern that regardless of the outcome, the losing party will pursue an appeal which could lead to further delays,” he said, “so we’re gathering funding sources together which operate outside the AEL (aggregate expenditure limit) umbrella to determine possible courses of action.”
FACILITIES DEPARTMENT UPDATE
James Lagunas, director of facilities maintenance for the district, provided an update on the department by going over details such as the number of people that form the maintenance staff teams for the district, the extent of their work and funding.
“It’s interesting,” Sheldahl said. “Ponder and I will sometimes be able to hear business officials or superintendents from the valley who are complaining that half their buildings are 20 years old or 25 years old. We have 60 that are more than 50 years old and they still are maintained.
“You walk into a classroom – it may not look new but it’s safe and clean and it’s kept up. I’m certain there’s some duct tape and baling wire involved sometimes when it can be safely applied, but these guys do an amazing job of keeping our aging facilities safe, clean for our kids to learn.”
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation. There were no action items for the board to vote on, but the matter of the budget for the next fiscal year was brought up to be included as a future agenda item.
“It is February so we’re preparing for next year,” Sheldahl said. This is the time of the year when we need to have time to study and look at the budget.”
Sheldahl requested that a study session about the budget and salary compensation packet be set up so that it can be approved in a timely manner.
The board’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.