The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its March meeting Tuesday evening and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/3pVbckj on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened:
RECOGNITION
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees that demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the month of February, District One acknowledged custodian Ivone Cade from Palmcroft Elementary, counselor Jessica Padilla from C.W. McGraw Elementary, paraprofessional Michelle Vik from James B. Rolle Elementary, teacher Maricela Martinez from Sunrise Elementary and human resources specialist Africa Mendoza.
Other recognition was given for the district’s nominees for Teacher of the Year, who each received a gift for the accomplishment.
DONATIONS
District One received over $13,000 in donations last month. From the donations reported by Superintendent James Sheldahl, those that exceeded $1,000 include: wooden post and flat-panel stock prints valued at $1,105 from Karen Spencer to Alice Byrne Elementary; $4,000 from Target Corporation to Castle Dome Middle School; $3,200 in the form of $200 Kohl’s shopping sprees awarded to 16 power pack students at Palmcroft Elementary from The Rock church; a total of $1,683.42 from Donors Choose for four classrooms at Palmcroft Elementary; a total of $1,529.97 from Donors Choose for the preschool at Pecan Grove Elementary; and woodshop accessories valued at $1,000 from Bob and Diana Filler to Ron Watson Middle School.
ENROLLMENT REPORTS AND FINANCIAL TRENDS
Chief Financial Officer Denis Ponder reported that enrollment is continuing to increase. Reporting on financial trends, he explained that the district has been a little more conservative in its spending the past month. He noted that another $200,000 could be added to the maintenance and operations budget based on the district’s average daily membership, a proposal that will be made in May. Overall, Ponder concluded that the district continues to maintain a strong financial position with maintenance and operations as well as capital funding.
UPDATE ON DISTRICT WORK TO STRENGTHEN COLLABORATION
An event in May 2021 to establish goals for the school year included strengthening learning experiences for the whole child, collaborative structures and opportunities for engagement.
Two working groups from Education Elements were assigned to analyze and improve practices, specifically in the areas of data and engagement. Drew Schantz and Sarah Baver from Education Elements presented on the progress being made identifying and analyzing best practices and the work that follows.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Jessica Torres submitted a comment to the governing board concerning traffic at Dorothy Hall Elementary during drop-off and pick-up.
“Between construction workers and parents, it is challenging to navigate the streets west and north of the school,” she wrote. “Drivers often do not yield for student walkers. Drivers do not respect reasonable speed limits in the residential area. It is challenging to see beyond construction vehicles which makes the area dangerous for walkers when cars are driving too fast.”
Torres went on to share in the comment that there is no maximum speed limit posted during school hours and because of the traffic, road rage issues have occurred in front of the school. She also noted that parents and students don’t use designated areas for crossing the streets to their vehicles and that there are no regular crossing guards. Although she previously brought concerns to the city traffic coordinator and principal, she hasn’t seen improvements.
McKenna Barnes also shared concerns about traffic at Dorothy Hall.
“While I was walking my cousin, who’s a student at the school, I had multiple occurrences involving cars that were not being mindful of who was walking,” she wrote. “I was walking and I had to raise my hands for several minutes for any car to stop – which the cars that do not stop, speed through the neighborhood – and the crosswalk guard only stays at the crosswalk for five minutes, then leaves every time.”
Governing Board President Barbara Foote noted that she will direct administration to call the city and share both Torres’ and Barnes’ concerns.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation. The one action item – to accept the financial reports which comply with Arizona revised statutes – was also unanimously approved.
For future agenda items, governing board member Keith Ware stated he would like to bring a motion to amend the three sex ed programs’ curricula and governing board member Theresa Fox stated she would like to see a presentation by Steve Meinhardt on self-insurance.
The board’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 12.
