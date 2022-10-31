The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its regular meeting Oct. 11 and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is not viewable online due to technical difficulties recording the meeting. However, interested individuals may contact the district’s office should they have questions. Here’s a look at what happened:
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees that demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the month of September, District One acknowledged registered nurse Erlinda Lee from Health Services, office technician Guadalupe Contreras from Pecan Grove Elementary, routing specialist Jose Torres from Transportation, cafeteria manager Nubia Peralta from James B. Rolle Elementary and Principal Ashley Fox from Mary A. Otondo Elementary.
District One received a total of $59,922.38 in donations this past month.
The most sizable donations went to: Alice Byrne Elementary, which received workbooks, science books and bulletin boards valued at $1,500 from DonorsChoose; Desert Mesa Elementary, which received Ukadelic soprano ukuleles for K-5 music classes valued at $1,780.09; Dorothy Hall Elementary, which received 15 student backpacks including school supplies gift cards and hand sanitizers valued at $1,150 from Z Fun Factory; Fourth Avenue Junior High School, which received 490 books for its library valued at $3,668.91 from Kids Need to Read; G.W. Carver Elementary School, which received 620 books for its library valued at $4,636.24 from Kids Need to Read; and James B. Rolle Elementary School, which received 810 books for its library valued at $5,682.55 from Kids Need to Read.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation.
As for the action agenda, a second reading for a policy update was given as required by the Arizona School Boards Association. Board member Faith Klostreich had asked how parents were notified about the new policy updates. It was stated that all policy updates are reported to principals and administrators at the district’s admin. council and the schools disclose that information to parents.
Lastly, the board approved the resolution to recognize School Bus Safety Week, the 2021-2022 Annual Financial Report and hearing officers.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.