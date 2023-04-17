The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 11 and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSRg7sORCeU on the district’s YouTube channel.
RECOGNITION
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees that demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the month of March, District One acknowledged secretary Jacqueline Ledgerwood from Woodard Junior High School, bus driver Jonathan Bay from the district’s transportation department, secretary Diane Wilson from C.W. McGraw Elementary, teacher Lucero Cerda from Dorothy Hall Elementary and Assistant Principal Jarrod Norris from Desert Mesa and James D. Price Elementaries.
DONATIONS
District One received a total of $8,722.23 in donations this month. The most sizable donations of the month included student incentive certificates valued at $1,347.75 from Peter Piper Pizza to G.W. Carver Elementary and $3,322.79 from the PTO to James B. Rolle Elementary.
ENROLLMENT
AND FINANCIAL TRENDS
CFO Denis Ponder identified a slight increase in enrollment from the 120th to 140th day of the school year, stating that the trend remains strong and the district remains optimistic about enrollment for next year.
He also reported that the district continues to have strong ending balances and a strong financial position. With the first purchasing deadline now surpassed, he reminded the board that spending will decrease in about a month.
“We do have those deadlines for when purchase orders have to be submitted so that we can receive items in a timely manner to meet our obligations for receiving and funding items in the proper fiscal year so you’ll start to see the spending probably wane off over the next month or so and then we’ll do the May revision next month for the budget to kind of show that final picture of where we’re at,” he concluded.
SCHOOL LUNCH HERO DAY
“Between preparing healthy food adhering to strict nutrition standards navigating through supply chain issues and offering service with a smile, Yuma School District One child nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate,” Child Nutrition Director Lisa Thrower proclaimed. “To celebrate their hard work and commitment, Yuma School District One will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5.”
Thrower explained that the celebration will be an opportunity for parents, students, staff and community members to thank school nutrition professionals for their work keeping Yuma children well fed. In District One alone, the department serves 7,600 students lunch and over 4,000 students breakfast daily.
In that same week on Thursday, May 4, the district will also be hosting its sixth annual Child Nutrition Awards and Celebration at Gila Vista Junior High School to further recognize the department’s work. The event will be open to the District One community and in past years, the awards have included activities like a salsa contest between schools. This year brings the contest back after a hiatus due to COVID and district leadership has been invited to judge.
DOLLARS IN THE CLASSROOM
CFO Ponder presented on the use of dollars in the classroom, a report that examines how districts have effectively utilized funds in the classroom and compares them to their operational peers. Per the report, District One spent 65% of its budget for Fiscal Year 2022 on classroom spending and 35% on non-classroom spending. The majority of classroom spending was focused on instruction (52.1%) while non-classroom was a little more evenly spread over administration, plant operations, food service and transportation.
Ponder stated that the trend for the past five years is a positive one where the district has increased spending in instruction, student support and instruction support by 3.4%, 0.1% and 0.7% respectively while decreasing spending outside of the classroom.
“Those are good indicators that we’re trying to invest our money, that we’re putting our money into the classroom to support our schools, to support our kids, to support our teachers,” he said. “Some of this non-classroom savings was because of COVID. You know, we had less transportation costs when kids weren’t going to school during COVID and so we had some less plant operation costs when the buildings didn’t have to be cooled and monitored to the same degree so there was some cost savings built into that as well that you’re seeing.”
Comparing the district with peer averages, Ponder reported that District One was identified as having very high spending in administration when measured by spending per student and high spending in plant operations and food service when measured by spending per square foot and spending per meal respectively.
Ponder attributed the very high spending in administration to a health insurance benefit that the district offers to retirees. The funds for the benefit come from the administration bucket. For plant operations and food service, he explained that the district’s school sizes are generally smaller than its peer group and the buildings are a little older. Fixed costs with food also contribute to higher spending. Transportation, on the other hand, was a low area of spending relative to peers.
One positive metric for the district was its average teacher salary.
“In Fiscal Year 2022, we were at 91.42% of the state average so a 20 percent gain there on the state average with what we pay the teachers average to, you know, what we pay them now versus what we did six years prior,” Ponder said. “So a lot of work has gone into making that happen – a push from the state and then our priorities to try to put that money in the classroom as well. So it’s good to see that gap has closed significantly.”
Lastly, he reported that the district’s student achievement outpaced its peer group in all three state assessment categories of Math, English Language Arts and Science. This metric was measured by the percentage of students who passed state assessments.
To view the report summary in full, visit https://sdspending.azauditor.gov/District/DistrictPage?year=2022&ctd=140401.
CONSENT AGENDA
AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation.
The board voted to adopt a resolution for April, the month of the military child. Superintendent James Sheldahl read the resolution before the board, acknowledging that over 4,000 active-duty service members live and work in Yuma County with over 9,960 military-connected children. In District One, 997 military-connected children are enrolled.
“Military children face unique challenges related to military transitions, frequent moves and parental deployment and whereas military children and their families serve as an essential source of support and encouragement for armed services members and their communities … the military child should be acknowledged for the sacrifices they make and celebrated for the courage they display as the children of our nation’s armed service members …,” he said.
The board also voted to approve intergovernmental agreements regarding the Yuma Education Transportation Consortium; the Yuma Education Consortium – Educational Access Television and Public Relations Agreement; and Yuma Elementary School District Materials Management Services for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Ponder stated that District One, the Yuma Union High School District, Arizona Western College and the Arizona Board of Regents for and on behalf of Northern Arizona University – Yuma will provide cooperative and joint provision of access to student transportation-related services as appropriate to each party’s educational mission. In the area of transportation, this agreement is meant to increase cost-effectiveness.
In the area of education access television and public relations, Ponder stated that the same parties wish to continue pursuing cooperative endeavors for the operation and maintenance of education access television channels, Channel 74 and Channel 75, for the benefit of Yuma County.
In regards to materials management services, Ponder explained that District One and YUHSD wish to provide cooperative and joint services appropriate to their missions in the areas of purchasing, warehousing, mail distribution and capital inventory disposition services for the purpose of cost effectiveness in 2023-2024.
Lastly, the board approved its insurance self-funding trust agreement with no discussion.