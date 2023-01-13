The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7f27YwV1VY on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened:
The governing board elected Faith Klostreich as president of the board and Keith Ware as Clerk. The board also elected to keep meetings scheduled for every second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Superintendent James Sheldahl also welcomed new board member, Anthony Gier.
District One received a total of $3,825.77 in donations this month, but it contributes to a large overarching total. “That puts our year-to-date total over $200,374.38 so we thank our generous community,” Sheldahl said.
CFO Denis Ponder stated the district has spent 34.7% of its maintenance and operations budget to date and given that they’re halfway through the fiscal year, the district has a good cushion. He also noted that staffing and budgets conversations for next year will begin this month.
The Arizona School Board Association maintains policies and advises districts through recommendations for policy changes in response to changes in law. Because of this, a first reading was held for ASBA Policy 741, which deals with the education of students in foster services.
“Essentially this policy enhances and formalizes some of the processes that we use in serving our students in foster care and also expands and clarifies some definitions,” Sheldahl explained.
One example of change in this policy includes changing the title of a liaison position to that of point of contact.
A second reading will be held at the next regular meeting and the board will then vote to consider its adoption.
EXCEPTIONAL STUDENT SERVICES
Director of Exceptional Student Services Matt Kaste provided an overview of the department’s services. He began with describing the various program categories and their numbers: due to the rise in numbers of children diagnosed with autism, there are now 15 programs which serve 154 students; extensive/intensive supports 37 students who have physical and cognitive limitations; moderate support helps 101 students; resource support serves 409 students, who typically have specific learning disabilities or other health impairments causing them to struggle with learning but only need support in certain areas; inclusive support helps 31 students who receive support in general education classrooms; Desert Choice serves 12 students through a contracted private day school; Level B/C helps 18 students with social, emotional and behavioral support; and developmental delay, which aids 46 students. In total, the district services 1,282 students with disabilities.
Kaste noted that the preschool program serves 151 students and is expanding while students who only need classroom accommodations receive them through 504 plans. There are currently 201 students with such plans.
Speech is a large area of need for students with disabilities, he shared, noting that 242 students are eligible for services in only speech but 682 receive it as a related service, meaning that they have another qualifying disability.
Therapy is another support provided: 379 students currently receive occupational therapy and 67 receive physical therapy.
Kaste spoke at length about staffing and funding also, sharing an example of how sensory spaces and kits are being used in Sunrise Elementary.
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation. Since there were no action items in January’s agenda, the meeting ended swiftly.
