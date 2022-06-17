The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its June meeting Tuesday evening and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/3xwWHGu on the district’s YouTube channel.
DONATIONS
The district received several sizable donations, including: to C.W. McGraw Elementary, a play structure with professional installation valued at $32,000 from Addie Packs charity organization; to Fourth Avenue Junior High, a donation from Scholastic Book Fair with a value of $1,387.50; to Gila Vista Junior High, multiple donations for its end-of-year schoolwide carnival that totaled $4,365 from Buffalo Wild Wings, Red Moon Ale House, Blush Hair and Beauty Bar, Famous Dave’s, Goldsboro Bakery, Ronnie’s Pizza, Golden Corral, Da Boyz, Ross, Village Inn Pizza Parlor, Freddy’s, Broken Yolk Cafe, Market Grill Steak & Seafood, Sonic Drive-In, Yuma International Airport and Greene; to Palmcroft Elementary, five DonorsChoose donations totaling $2,582.46 and a donation valued at $1,000 from Mike and Lita Farrell; to Pecan Grove Elementary, nine DonorsChoose donations totaling $1,923.37; to Roosevelt Elementary, 30 Del Sol gift cards valued at a total of $1,500 for students and their families from Church for the City; to Woodard Junior High, two teacher kits valued at a total of $3,735 from Staples; and finally to District One, a sponsorship for the district’s employee milestone ceremony valued at $4,000 from Climatec.
These donations for the month added up to over $56,000 and brought the year’s donations to a final total of $264,927.16.
ENROLLMENT REPORTS AND FINANCIAL TRENDS
CFO Denis Ponder shared that the district is excited for the upcoming school year and expects to continue to climb back toward pre-COVID enrollment numbers. Financially, he stated that the district is looking strong.
“We’re just in a holding pattern right now for next year’s budget as we await some guidance from the state on what their plan is so we look forward to that so that we can really begin planning next year’s budget effectively,” Ponder said.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically don’t require deliberation.
Moving onto action items, the board first voted to approve the superintendent’s contract performance pay. Governing Board President Barbara Foote explained that 5% of the superintendent’s salary is withheld throughout the year until the governing board can discuss and approve the payout for the current school year. With the approval, the payout for the contracted wages will be completed by the end of the month
The board also approved the 301 Performance Plan for the 2022-2023 year. Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Duane Sheppard explained that a committee of teachers brought the proposed plan for approval in accordance with state law.
Instead of the original system for classroom site funds, the funds are consolidated into one budget with two components: base pay that goes directly to teacher salaries and the performance plan.
As a refinement of the previous year’s plan, the proposed plan keeps seven elements as measures of academic success: progress in English Language Arts (ELA) and math as seen through Galileo testing, student attendance, the parent survey, the student survey, pre-service PDA, continued feeding for personalized learning and a site and district integrated action plan.
Sheppard noted the plan is strong as it was met with 99.6% approval from committee participants, which was nearly fully made up of district teachers.
The committee for the classroom site fund had also requested a revision to the current year’s 301 Plan to remove student attendance as an indicator and to move those funds to the academic progress indicator for the 2021-2022 fiscal year only. They cited COVID’s continued impact on student attendance as the reason.
“After reviewing the attendance rates for the first hundred days, it was obvious that over one-half of our schools didn’t meet the requirement for any payout this indicator,” Sheppard said. “Our range from [Fiscal Year 2022] spans from 89.7% to 93.6%. Wherein past years, our range would span 93% to 96%. In understanding this was still a very different year and noting that our district has a definite lower rate, the performance plan committee is recommending that the attendance indicator be removed for this year only and those funds be moved to the academic progress indicator.”
The governing board unanimously approved their request.