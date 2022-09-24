The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/3DJJWgu on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened:
RECOGNITION
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees that demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the month of August, District One acknowledged teacher Carissa Reyna from G.W. Carver Elementary, instructional coach Rosaline Williams from Learning Services, cafeteria assistant Rodey Jimenez from Castle Dome Middle School, paraprofessional Selena Metts from James D. Price Elementary and School Resource Officer Cassandra Reed from Ron Watson Middle School.
DONATIONS
Superintendent Sheldahl described the donation list as a pretty long one.
Of the most sizable donations, C.W. McGraw Elementary received a set of lesson plans and supplies for 29 hours of science instruction for 250 students valued at $17,500 from Erin Adcock of the National Inventors Hall of Fame; Castle Dome Middle School received $10,000 for flexible seating in its library from Saxton Bradley Inc.; Dorothy Hall Elementary received 10 DonorsChoose donations collectively valued at $6,114; James B. Rolle Elementary received 11 DonorsChoose donations collectively valued at $1,090 and books for its library valued at $1,950.10 from the Rolle PTO; Mary A. Otondo Elementary received three DonorsChoose donations collectively valued at $1,061; O.C. Johnson Elementary received six DonorsChoose donations collectively valued at $1,600; Palmcroft Elementary received 18 DonorsChoose donations collectively valued at $10,105; and Sunrise Elementary received seven DonorsChoose donations collectively valued at $4,121.
“This month alone our generous community contributed $61,310.06,” Sheldahl said. “...we are extremely grateful for the generosity within our community.”
ENROLLMENT AND FINANCIAL TRENDS
CFO Denis Ponder identified a good increase for the 20th day of enrollment, noting that “that 20th-day number is higher than any 20-day checkpoint that we recorded last year so [it’s] a really strong start to the year.”
Comparing this time of year with the previous one, Ponder also noticed a larger gap between funds spent/encumbered and the cushion that remains. For this year, he identified 85.14% already spent in August while last year, 90.38% had been spent. He attributed this to a healthy carry forward and an increase in state funding.
Ponder ended the report on a positive note about future anticipated spending.
“We’ve set aside $750,000 to refresh furniture throughout the district and so the first three schools that we’re targeting will be Roosevelt, Fourth Avenue and McGraw,” he said. “We have a meeting coming up in a few weeks with our vendor to walk those sites and look at what they need, make a plan, get a budget in place and be able to start doing that which is something that we’re really excited about. It hasn’t been an option for us for a while but the full funding from the state has given us an opportunity to start to address some of these things that we need to look at.”
MIGRANT UPDATE
Director of Federal Programs/ELL Rob Monson and Migrant Education Coordinator Liz Miranda provided an update on the district’s migrant program, which aims to provide supplemental education services for all migratory students.
Monson shared that the program was allocated over $1.2 million this year, which reflects a high count of migrant students served in the district: roughly 1,600 in preschool through 8th grade. Of the 21 districts in the state receiving migrant funding, he stated that District One is the largest second only to the Yuma Union High School District.
“What we primarily use these funds for is for a migrant coordinator,” Monson said. “We have two data technicians, three recruiters, two paraprofessionals that work in our preschool program as well as preschool teachers. In the past, advocates have been known as educators and we’ve had seven of those. We’ve worked diligently to spread out the resources across all of our schools in some fashion.”
Miranda explained that migrant advocates now provide tutoring outside school hours and mostly fulfill advocacy duties.
“One of their main services is for them to be that link between home and school to help communicate helpful resources to parents,” she said.
“One of our main areas of focus will continue to serve our [Priority for Services (PFS)] students,” Miranda continued. “…our migrant program does identify every year about over 1,500 students and out of the 1,600 students there are, this past year there were about 697 PFS students. These are the students that are more high at risk and these are the students that were being provided tutoring services last year as well in ELA and in math.”
Despite some changes that have been made, the goal to provide supplementary services remains constant.
NEWLINE BOARD PROJECT
CFO Denis Ponder shared about the Newline Board Project, where district staff came together during the summer to procure, prepare and install over 450 Newline boards in every classroom.
“We had a lot of aging display technology in our classrooms and not all of our classrooms actually had display technology,” said Dean Farar, chief information officer for District One. “We continued to receive requests to install interactive displays throughout the district and that led to teachers wanting a secondary device to run those interactive displays. As we explored what the solutions were that were out there, we found that interactive display technology had become more affordable and the picture lifespan of the devices were longer.”
By the start of the school year, every classroom had received a Newline interactive display board and a Chromebox.
POLICY ADVISORY
Sheldahl highlighted a few changes for a first-round policy review. He noted a significant enhancement to the parental bill of rights, an exemption for some districts–including District One–from certain regulatory requirements regarding libraries, multiple policies that do not require masks or vaccines and changes for instructional programming. Regarding the programming, Sheldahl stated a key change for a 9/11 Remembrance Day every year.
NATIONAL SCHOOL LUNCH WEEK
Child Nutrition Director Lisa Thrower spoke on National School Lunch Week, which will be observed in District One from Oct. 10 – 14.
“Learning is tough work and kids need fuel if they’re going to learn,” Thrower said. “That’s why a healthy midday meal is crucial to the growing children who go to school. Since 1962 when President John F. Kennedy created national school lunch week, this annual observance has promoted the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has in both in and out of the classroom.”
CONSENT AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation.
The action agenda was just one item. The board unanimously voted to approve for administration and procurement to move forward with a request for proposal for employee medical insurance to explore alternatives for providing health care benefits to district employees to include self-funded options.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.