The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://bit.ly/3DJJWgu on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened:

RECOGNITION

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you