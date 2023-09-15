The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccd0m8-kaVU on the district’s YouTube channel. Here’s a look at what happened:
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees who demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the month of August, District One acknowledged teacher Brittaney Morris from Woodard Junior High, custodian Luis Encinas from James D. Price Elementary, paraprofessional Micki Poole from Mary A. Otondo Elementary, bus driver Donna Speitel from the transportation department, and Director of Health Services Wendy Chesney.
District One received a total of $41,903.66 in donations this past month. The most sizable donations went to Dorothy Hall, which received $1,076 from DonorsChoose and $4,756 to purchase radios for staff communication from its PTO; G.W. Carver, which received $5,000 from Adopt-A-Classroom; Palmcroft, which received $1,704 from DonorsChoose; and the district, which received 452 school supply kits for distribution valued at $22,600 from Back 2 School America.
ENROLLMENT AND FINANCIAL TRENDS
CFO Denis Ponder stated the district is down in students on the 20th day of school compared to the previous year. Noting a 2.34% difference – or 216 kids, each worth about $5,000 in allocated funds – he identified this as a trend to watch out for since the decrease would mean a “decent chunk of money.”
For district financial trends, Ponder noted that two placeholders regarding maintenance and operations and capital encumbrances are included in current figures.
“Once we complete the AFR, the financial report, and have our 40th-day numbers, we’ll have some more information to share with you guys on what this year is looking like,” he concluded.
POLICY READING, CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
A first reading was held for a policy concerning services that gives direction on the process the district must follow to access funds for uninsured or underinsured students.
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation.
It then voted to approve a data exchange agreement with the Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC) for its data analysis project evaluating the efficacy of its ABEC Middle School CTE Program. Superintendent James Sheldahl commented that the district’s middle schools have been benefitting from ABEC’s CTE program since 2020.
Board member Anthony Gier asked for clarification on the ABEC project’s indicators for student success, which Sheldahl replied consist of mainly student attendance, discipline and grades.
The vote was followed by a proclamation given by Child Nutrition Director Lisa Thrower. Thrower read a resolution naming Oct. 9 – 13 as National School Lunch Week.
Lastly, the board voted to approve Rusty Tyndall and Neil Johnson as disciplinary hearing officers for the school year. They’ve served in that capacity since 2018.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.