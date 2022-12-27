The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6dKVL8fAek on the district’s YouTube channel.
PUBLIC HEARING
The governing board first held a public hearing to review and allow comments on the budget revision for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. There were four revision areas of the budget that CFO Denis Ponder presented on: Average Daily Membership (ADM), Group B, Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and District Additional Assistance (DAA).
For ADM, Ponder noted that the original estimated student count for Fiscal Year 2023 was about 8,122. Now, that number’s been updated to about 8,435.
“We sort of expected to see a little bit of growth just because of what’s happening out east; a lot of development out there so we expected to see some but we weren’t really sure,” Ponder said. “This is some healthy significant growth that we wanted to capture.”
For Group B, the add-on count for various student categories was originally at 14,886 and the Free Reduced Price Lunch (FRPL) count was at 6,500. With the revision, the first figure is now at 5,592 and FRPL is at 0.
M&O went up to $75,416,137 from its previous $69,686,045 and DAA has been revised to go up to $5.68 million from its previous $4.44 million. Ponder explained that previous fund amounts that were moved elsewhere turned out to be unnecessary in the categories they were in and have been moved back to DAA.
While addressing the agenda’s action items, the board unanimously approved the budget revision.
RECOGNITION
The district’s High Five program acknowledges employees that demonstrate the district’s values of professionalism, positive attitudes, “sees it, owns it, solves it, does it,” demonstrating district pride and going above and beyond. For the month of November, District One acknowledged
Homeschool liaison Rosie Pearce-Torres from C.W. McGraw Elementary, long-term substitute Roque Gomez from Mary A. Otondo Elementary, school psychologist Robin Honeycutt from Exceptional Student Services, paraprofessional Kari Nelson from Desert Mesa Elementary and Principal Elizabeth Angulo from James B. Rolle Elementary.
RETIRING BOARD MEMBER ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Superintendent James Sheldahl took a moment to acknowledge Board President Barbara Foote, who will be retiring from the board after 10 years of service.
“During this time she has been a passionate advocate for students and champion for teachers and classified staff members and a voice for reason and wisdom during an extremely challenging time in Arizona public education,” Sheldahl said. “Tonight we honor Mrs. Foote’s service to our Yuma Elementary School District Number One governing board and wish her the best in retirement. Even though she’s leaving, our kids will always have a champion in the community.”
In accepting the gift presented to her, Foote thanked her peers in the district and chose to quote Nelson Mandela in saying that “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.”
DONATIONS
District One received a total of $36,153.28 in donations this past month.
The most sizable donations went to Alice Byrne Elementary, which received $16,000 from the Carol Clarkson Ecklund Foundation and C.W. McGraw Elementary, which received 700 pounds of candy for its truck or treat event valued at $2,100 from McGraw families.
ENROLLMENT AND FINANCIAL TRENDS
Ponder referenced his earlier budget revision presentation to note that by the 100th day, the district is estimating an increase of 312 students. He also stated that the district is in strong financial position despite some intentional spending of capital funds for furniture and similar projects. Once the budget is revised, he’ll be able to provide a more accurate look at financial trends to date.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Matilde Cervantes, a parent at Pecan Grove Elementary, came up and explained that she’s been teaching her daughter about the importance of the governing board. Because of this, her daughter, Cataleya Rivera, wished to perform a song for the board. Cataleya sang “O Holy Night” and the board thanked her, expressing that her performance was beautiful.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation.
Apart from approving the budget revision, the board voted to approve the student calendar for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. A video discussing the process was presented and in it, one speaker highlighted that both parents and employees expressed a preference for one calendar over the other in their voting.
Executive Director of Human Resources Luciano Munoz said that the calendar structure for these years is the same that’s been used for the past several years.
“The only difference is we’re pushing the start of school from July 31st to August 7th,” he said. “When we said initially that the first day of school would look like July 31st, there were a lot of groans in the calendar committee because, of course, the concern is that it’s too early given the weather conditions. Everyone seems pleased with the recommendation.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.