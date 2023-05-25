The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its May meeting on Tuesday, May 9 and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2oQa0Z4yTs on the district’s YouTube channel.

PUBLIC HEARING ON BUDGET REVISION

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you