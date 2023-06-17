The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its June meeting on Tuesday, June 13 and streamed live via YouTube. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32xU_0OkASs on the district’s YouTube channel.
PROPOSED 2023-2024 BUDGET
A public hearing was held before the regular meeting to review the budget proposal for the 2023-2024 school year. CFO Denis Ponder presented on four main areas: Average daily membership (ADM), Group B student numbers, maintenance and operations and district additional assistance (DAA).
Ponder first explained that the district is budgeting for a flat ADM even though they’re expecting some growth in East County. The number is currently estimated to be 8,447 – the same as the year prior.
“We are budgeting flat enrollment just to be conservative on that aspect and then within the first three to five days of school, we usually have a really good indication of whether or not we’re going to be flat, we’re going to be up, we’re going to be down,” he said.
Ponder also noted no weighting change to Group B numbers from the previous year.
For maintenance and operations, there’s a $2.3 million increase thanks to a 2.9% inflation adjustment. This means the district is getting about $451 more per kid than the previous year. In total, the maintenance and operations budget is proposed to be $77,750,914.
For DAA, or capital, the number will increase by $3.5 million to $10,629,773.
“Both of these numbers, too, also consider what we think our carryforward is going to be so that could be adjusted once we have the actual carryforward numbers once we see what we actually spent but we won’t see that until after the AFR is done in October and so that would be reflected on a December revision if we need to do one of those,” Ponder said.
Both maintenance and operations and capital are equal to the amount the district is allowed to spend.
Thanks to extra money for next year, Ponder added that the district will invest in continuing to replace furniture, landscaping, replacing flooring, adding campus security cameras, increasing salaries by 8% and installing security glass films. In total, these add up to a $5.8 million investment which is funded by the maintenance and operations budget as well as grants.
DONATIONS
District One received a total of $24,433.64 in donations this month. The most sizable donations of the month included a $10,000 adaptive swing set to C.W. McGraw Elementary installed by Yuma Valley Contractors from Addie Packs; a total of $1,163 in DonorsChoose donations to Dorothy Hall Elementary; sound panels for James B. Rolle Elementary’s music room valued at $1,500 from Jim Estes; a total of $1,900 in DonorsChoose donations to Palmcroft Elementary; a total of $2,595 in DonorsChoose donations to Pecan Grove Elementary; and band program equipment valued at $3,000 from Tawny Smith to Ron Watson Middle School. Both Superintendent James Sheldahl and Board President Faith Klostreich expressed deep gratitude to the community for their support.
ENROLLMENT AND FINANCIAL TRENDS
Ponder stated there was a decline in enrollment from the 160th day of school to the 180th, which is customary for that time of year.
“Days one through five next year will tell us a lot about the picture that we’re going to be seeing and so we’re we’re looking forward to that very much,” he said.
On the financial end, he summarized that the district continues to remain in a strong position and is operating well within its means.
PERFORMANCE PAY
A revision of the teacher performance plan was approved by the board.
Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Duane Sheppard presented on the topic, explaining that attendance is one factor that has been used to determine performance-based pay. The schools not meeting 100% payout or 85% payout were identified as schools with self-contained programs and students who are especially medically vulnerable and spend more time out of school due to treatment needs.
Since two schools missed the payout marker only by tenths of a percentage, a performance plan committee requested a waiver be applied to allow them to fall under 85% payout for the 2023 fiscal year. The board permitted this for the year.
For coming years, the approved revision moves the attendance marker for 85% payout to 90% – 92.95%.
During discussion, board member Anthony Gier expressed discontent with the student attendance requirement.
“I just have an issue with it being a variable that’s difficult for teachers to control and I know we’ve probably all heard that before,” he said. “If it were up to me, I would just give teachers the money.”
When he asked why the district couldn’t do that, Sheppard explained that the list of criteria for the performance plan are part of two mandatory components for the classroom site fund.
Following that discussion, the entire 2023-2024 performance plan was approved by the board. Sheppard served as a liaison between the board and the performance plan committee. He stated that the committee wished to retain the same seven components for the performance plan for this year. 80% of the committee voted with 97.5% in favor of the overall plan. This plan includes the 90% – 92.95% attendance rate revision for 85% payout.
GIFTED IDENTIFICATION PROTOCOL EXPANSION
The board unanimously voted to approve the expanded gifted student identification protocol.
This change involves using a weighted matrix in testing that requires a minimum qualifying score to be identified as gifted. It takes into consideration the needs of gifted students who may face barriers in language or disability that may influence their testing scores.
Under this system, 15 points from three factors are required to be considered gifted:
First, a score at or above the 90th percentile on an intelligence test grants students up to 15 points. Those at 97th or above automatically receive the 15 points, which preserves the original identification standard.
Achievement test scores can add up to 10 more points.
Other factors can add up to four more points.
CONSENT AGENDA AND REMAINING ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not require deliberation.
The board voted without discussion to approve the superintendent’s contract performance pay, which is a 5% portion of pay that’s withheld until approved by the board. It also voted to approve a bank account to be used for the employee benefit trust.
The meeting ended with the board approving a new principal for C.W. McGraw Elementary. Starting July 2023, Leticia Valencia will serve as its principal.
“I have been super fortunate to be part of this family at Yuma School District One for over 20 years and I want to say that I am who I am today because of the people that I have worked with, the people that I continue to work with,” Valencia said. “I’m super thankful for the support from my family, my husband, my kids but most importantly from everyone at this board meeting.
“It is an honor to be the next principal at McGraw Elementary School and I look forward to continuing to provide the support at the school level but most importantly to to highlight the people and the culture at McGraw. I’m super excited be a Viking!”