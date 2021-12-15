The Yuma School District One governing board convened for its December meeting Monday evening and streamed live via YouTube. The public hearing and regular meeting are viewable on the district’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3dTQX01. Here’s a look at what happened at the meeting:
PUBLIC HEARING
The governing board held another public hearing regarding three sex education programs offered by the Yuma County Public Health Services District: Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program (TOP), Making a Difference and Positive Potential. Each provided for middle schools as opt-in programs requiring parent consent, the programs differ in length and content, with some focusing more on sex education as a whole and one (Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program) with a broader focus that is considered sex education due to two lessons.
Shiloh Jones, a math teacher in the district, explained that the advisory committee has met three times since the previous board meeting to go over the three programs’ curricula in-depth. She noted also that the committee is very diverse, featuring parents, teachers, an administrator and a nurse – all of whom have been asking questions and considering the material seriously.
Duane Sheppard, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, concluded that the committee will meet one more time before presenting the governing board with its recommendations.
RECOGNITION FOR KAREN GRIFFIN
Karen Griffin, who’s retiring from her position, was recognized for her 11 years of service as a governing board member and was presented with flowers and a gift acknowledging her leadership.
“During this time, she’s been a passionate advocate for students, a champion for teachers and a voice of reason and wisdom during an extremely challenging time in Arizona public education,” Superintendent James Sheldahl said. “Even though Karen is retiring from the board, the children of Yuma still have a champion in the community.”
Karen had many thanks for the board: “Thank you to all of you and those of you who are not here who have left your footprint on my heart. I will always treasure my special moments in this room, in the classroom, on the road, [at] conferences [and] getting to be a part of one of the greatest groups of people I’ve ever known. So thank you, thank you, thank you – all of you. I was given a special gift 11 years ago and I will forever be in your debt for allowing me the privilege of being your school board member.”
DONATIONS
Sheldahl noted that November was a very generous month for donations. Of them, two were in the thousands. Jackie and Alan Kravitz donated about $5,000 in books to Alice Byrne Elementary School’s library and classrooms. And APS donated $1,000 to O.C. Johnson Elementary to be used at the principal’s discretion. The sum of the month’s donations added up to $10,522.69.
ENROLLMENT TRENDS
Sheldahl reported that enrollment has increased over last year’s enrollment by 4.32% and that the district is 363 students above the enrollment number from last year at this point in time.
“We’re making a lot of headway,” he said. “Last year was a tough year, but the students are coming back and each 20-day period when we really take a deep dive into attendance, we’re seeing further evidence that the parents are regaining their confidence.”
Asked about the potential for continued growth, Sheldahl said there were indicators for optimism, noting an increase in housing, multi-family housing in the Foothills and the influx of people from out of state moving to the area.
The superintendent also reported that the district has spent 92.11% of its maintenance and operations budget to date. “We encumber salaries and benefits upfront so that’s why our budget sheet reflects that percentage,” he commented. For capital funding, the district has spent 75%. Sheldahl also reported that because the computer and transportation consortiums are shared, the numbers usually lag. For bonds, he shared that the district will soon be making the first of two debt reduction payments.
CONSENT AGENDA
The consent agenda, which consists of routine items that typically do not require discussion, was unanimously approved by the board. The consent agenda included items such as approval of various human resource items, school activity calendars and more.
ACTION ITEMS
The board voted to approve the 2021–2022 Results Based Funding Spending Plan. Sheldahl explained that pursuant to the law, “school districts and charter districts were awarded funding based on test results at their schools in conjunction with the free and reduced lunch rate.”
The board also approved the 2021–2022 budget revision as it was presented in the previous public hearing. Sheldahl reminded the board that there will be a final revision no later than May 15.
Finally, the governing board held a second reading for the revised policies that reflect changes in legislation regarding language. Since some language has been deemed unconstitutional, the superintendent explained that the changes are essentially that the language is returning to what it was previously in the policies read. The board approved the updates.
The board’s next meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 pm.
