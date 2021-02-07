The Yuma School District One governing board is slated to convene Monday at 5:30 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting.
While the district board room at 450 W. Sixth St. remains closed to in-person attendees due to COVID-19, individuals can join the meeting virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
Monday’s meeting will include an update on enrollment trends, mid-year Galileo testing outcomes and Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC) career exploration programming in District One Schools.
Meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St.
Individuals who would like to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting are able to do so by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Monday.