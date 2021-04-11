The Yuma School District One governing board is slated to convene Monday at 5:30 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting. While the district board room remains closed to in-person attendees due to COVID-19 mitigation plans, individuals can join the meeting virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
Monday’s meeting will include the district’s 140-day enrollment report and updated attendance maps.
Meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Monday.