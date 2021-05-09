The Yuma School District One governing board is slated to convene Monday for a public hearing on revisions to the 2020-2021 school year budget, followed by the board’s regular monthly meeting.
The public hearing will commence at 5 p.m. with the regular session to follow at 5:30 p.m. Due to public health concerns, both meetings will be conducted virtually via the district’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and Facebook at www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
Monday’s regular meeting is scheduled to include an update on enrollment trends and child nutrition department operations, introduction of a new principal at Alice Byrne Elementary School, recognition of outgoing retirees and modifications to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Monday.
Meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St.