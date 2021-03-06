The Yuma School District One governing board is slated to convene Monday at 5:30 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting. While the district board room remains closed to in-person attendees due to COVID-19 concerns, individuals can join the meeting virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
Monday’s meeting will include a recognition of the district’s 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year nominees, enrollment reports from the 120th day of school, performance pay revisions and a spending plan for 2020-2021 results-based funding.
Meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Monday.