Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its June meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W. 6th St. Members of the public may attend virtually at www.youtube.com/YumaSchoolDistrict1 and www.facebook.com/YumaDistrict1.
June’s meeting will begin with a report from Superintendent James Sheldahl and include a donation recognition.
Informational items will have updates on enrollment reports, district financial trends and a review of the sex education curriculum for the district.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, action items will consider: the superintendent’s contract performance pay, approving the 2022-2023 301 Performance Plan, the revision to the 2021-2022 301 Plan and seeking voter authorization for the election on Nov. 8, 2022 to purchase and/or lease one or more parcels of land for a future school within District One boundaries.
Lastly, there will also be discussion and possible action regarding the previous adoption of the “Teen Outreach Program” (TOP), “Making a Difference!” and “Positive Potential” curricula.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.