September’s meeting will begin with recognition of donations, art and individuals for the High Five program as well as a school spotlight on Woodard Junior High’s 6th grade experience.
Informational items consist of enrollment reports, district financial trends, a presentation on the self-funded employee insurance model and updates on the new line board and migrants. Information will also be given on National School Lunch Week.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the board has just one action item pertaining to an insurance request for proposal.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the “Call to the Public” portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. Sixth St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
